MLB rumors: Another Max Fried suitor, Mariners reinforcements, Helsley on the block
With the upcoming MLB winter meetings, it's no surprise that rumors are gaining more steam now. We'll dive into the latest from around the league as the calendar flips to December.
About a month into free agency now, we've already seen some big names come off the board, and it won't be long until the next biggest fish finds its new home. Here's the latest from around the league, starting with some Orioles news.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.
Orioles misfire, but still aiming for the top
After reportedly being heavily involved in the Blake Snell sweepstakes, the Baltimore Orioles are rumored to be strongly engaged in the top tier of the free agent starting pitching market. Corbin Burnes appears to be the priority, but other players like Max Fried are also being considered. Let's not forget that the O's will also heavily pursue Garrett Crochet via trade if they miss out on either Burnes or Fried.
If the White Sox are smart, they will wait until the top names are off the market before entertaining any trade values in order to up Crochet's value as much as possible. They already turned down an offer from Philadelphia for Alec Bohm and top prospect Justin Crawford. Still, it's likely the Orioles will be willing to up the ante if they do miss their top remaining targets in free agency.
Positive Mariners update on Matt Brash
There is some good news out of Seattle for Mariners fans regarding Matt Brash, who recently was given a positive health update after receiving Tommy John surgery last May. Per a report from Adam June, The Mariners are optimistic about getting Brash back to the major league bullpen by the end of April. Given that the Mariners were 5th in the AL in bullpen ERA, Brash will hopefully look to further strengthen that mark.
In 2023, Brash recorded a 3.07 ERA with four saves, recording a league-leading 78 appearances. He was even more dominant than you may realize, given his 2.26 FIP, indicating that he got unlucky in the process. If Seattle can find themselves in a playoff race again, Brash will be a key weapon the team can utilize down the stretch.
Cardinals listening to Ryan Helsley offers
More news confirming the St. Louis Cardinals will be listening to trade offers for All-Star closer Ryan Helsley immediately places him as one of the best relievers available that would come via trade. Helsley, 30, has just the one year left on his deal at an estimated $8 million, per Spotrac, a figure any team will be happy to pay for the production they will receive.
In 2024, Helsley added to his elite career, recording a 2.04 ERA in 66.1 IP. He led the league with 49 saves, and has been one of the best baseball relievers for the past three seasons. It will be interesting to see what teams look to trade for him.
My best guess is Toronto comes calling after not-tendering that Jordan Romano, who desperately needs bullpen help if they wish to compete in the AL East next season. Keep an eye out because this story may develop fast.