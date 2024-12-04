Juan Soto isn't the only Red Sox target the Yankees are trying to poach
The Boston Red Sox are expected to operate with extreme aggression in free agency, which is a new strategy for the folks at Fenway. We are far too accustomed to Boston bowing out of high-stakes negotiations, so this is a nice change of pace.
Boston's white whale this winter is rather obvious. Like all 30 teams, the Red Sox would love to roster Juan Soto next season. Unlike about 26 other teams, however, Boston actually has a real shot — however slim — at landing the four-time All-Star, who was reportedly impressed in initial meetings with the Red Sox brass.
That said, at the end of the day, we all know the favorites to sign Soto reside in New York. The incumbent New York Yankees are the favorites, per Zachary Rotman of FanSided, due to their established ability to win at the highest level. It's hard to walk out on the AL champs and a chance to partner with Aaron Judge long-term.
If the Red Sox can't pry Soto away from the Yankees, it is what it is. Just making the Yankees sweat a little bit is an accomplishment for Craig Breslow and the Boston front office. That said, the Yankees are evidently targeting another top Red Sox target, too. That could transform this offseason into a Red Sox disaster.
Max Fried has amiable 90-minute meeting with Yankees front office as Red Sox get nervous
Apparently, Max Fried had an extremely positive meeting with the Yankees on Tuesday. The Red Sox, meanwhile, are known to be targeting the cache of aces atop the free agency pool, with expectations that Boston could even land two of Max Fried, Corbin Burnes, and Blake Snell.
Well, Snell is no longer available, and it would appear that Boston is far from a shoo-in to land Fried. This meeting does not guarantee Fried is a Yankee — he'll have lots of positive 90-minute meetings if he wants to — but the prospect of New York keeping Soto and adding one of the best available arms has to frighten a Red Sox team that is already battling uphill to catch the Yankees.
Fried comes with postseason experience and a left-handed canon that would fit nicely in Boston's righty-dominated rotation. He's also coming off his second All-Star campaign, posting a 3.25 ERA and 1.16 WHIP across 29 starts. With Lucas Giolito due back in 2025, the Red Sox are looking to put together the sort of elite starting rotation that is a necessity for modern contenders. Fried would go a long way toward stabilizing the Red Sox pitching staff, but there is clearly intense competition for his services.
The market for starting pitchers has never been stronger. Fried is going to get a hefty payday, whether he sticks in Atlanta or ventures into uncharted territory. The Red Sox are a historic organization and should be able to mount a compelling free agency pitch, but when push comes to shove, the Yankees are the Yankees — and, the Yankees finished 13.0 games ahead of Boston last season. The odds don't favor the Red Sox right now; let's put it that way.