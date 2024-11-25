MLB Rumors: Red Sox big game hunting, Phillies out on Soto, Goldschmidt latest
- A Cardinals division rival would love to sign Paul Goldschmidt
- Phillies aren't engaged with Scott Boras about a potential Juan Soto deal
- Red Sox are lurking for Juan Soto and other big-ticket free agents
As we approach the Winter Meetings and the initial MLB free agency floodgates, the rumors are plentiful. A lot of attention has naturally been paid to potential $700 million man Juan Soto, but this is a sneakily loaded free agent class with several top-end stars, including two perennial Cy Young candidates in Corbin Burnes and Blake Snell.
Several free agents this winter have the potential to shift the balance of power in a league defined by parity. It's easy to peg the Los Angeles Dodgers as World Series favorites after their dominant run to the finish line, but it's never so simple in baseball. Somebody will challenge the Dodgers, potentially with strength added over the next couple months.
Here are the MLB rumors most worthy of your attention on this fine Monday.
MLB Rumors: Brewers interested in reviving former Cardinals 1B Paul Goldschmidt
Paul Goldschmidt profiles as one of the most interesting free agents this winter. On the surface, he's an aging has-been on the decline. But, he finished the 2024 campaign strong and there are still strong indicators in his statistical profile — including a hard-hit hate (49.6) in the 92nd percentile.
The St. Louis Cardinals are finally embracing a youth movement, which effectively ends Goldschmidt's tenure with the franchise. That makes him an intriguing short-term, buy-low option for teams in search of extra slugging. One potential destination, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, is the Milwaukee Brewers.
"The Brewers would love to find a way to get former Cardinals All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt on their roster, and would have been all-in if first baseman Rhys Hoskins had opted out of his contract," he writes.
The Rhys Hoskins thing does indeed complicate the matter. Hoskins was solid in his first campaign with the Brewers and he's a little too expensive, and a little too productive, to outright bench. There's a world in which Hoskins or Goldschmidt gets punted to DH, but Christian Yelich is pegged in that spot right now and the outfield depth chart is loaded. So, Goldschmidt isn't the most immediate fit.
That said, with such a low presumed price, it could be worth kicking the tires on the 2022 National League MVP and figuring out the rest later. Even at 37 years old, it feels like Goldschmidt has enough left in the tank to justify an investment.
MLB Rumors: Phillies haven't engaged Scott Boras, Juan Soto in free agent talks
The Philadelphia Phillies don't appear all that committed to the Juan Soto pursuit, per Nightengale. After reports of a potential meeting and Soto's deep-seated connections to the franchise, Philadelphia hasn't even spoken with Soto's agent Scott Boras about the possibility of adding the four-time All-Star.
There's still time, in theory, for the Phillies to start expressing their interest, but Soto has already met with a slate of suitors and offers are expected to start rolling in soon. Philadelphia is behind the eight ball, to the point where it's difficult to imagine a scenario in which the Phillies are truly competitive for Soto's services. Nightengale lists four teams "seriously" in the mix for Soto, which includes both New York squads, Boston, and Toronto.
This is a bummer for Philadelphia fans who got their hopes up, but it shouldn't come as much of a surprise. With Nick Castellanos and Alec Bohm on the trade block, the Phillies not-to-secretly want to increase financial flexibility, rather than dumping $70 million annually on a new outfielder. That doesn't mean the Phillies won't target star-power elsewhere, but with the third luxury tax threshold in view, expect Philadelphia to be crafty about it — potentially to a fault.
Desperation should be at an all-time high after another premature postseason exit, but Soto was always a pipe dream for the Phillies. It's a tremendous fit on paper, but there's a difference between what front offices should do and what front offices will do.
MLB Rumors: Red Sox are in on Juan Soto and other big-ticket free agents
The Boston Red Sox are one of the four "serious" Juan Soto contenders, per Nightengale, which is emblematic of a broader desire to improve the roster this winter. Evidently, the Red Sox are displaying an uncharacteristic aggressiveness in the free agent marketplace.
"No one is boasting about their plans to suddenly spend money and dive into the deepest end of the free-agent waters more than Red Sox," writes Nightengale. "They have missed the playoffs three consecutive years, finishing last five times since 2014, and now are shouting to the world that they want to spend with the big boys, and plan to be involved in the bidding for all of the top free agents."
The Red Sox met with Soto, "told everyone how well it went," and informed agents that Boston wants to sign two of the marquee free agent pitchers — Corbin Burnes, Blake Snell, and Max Fried. That is great news if you're a Red Sox fan, but it's hard not to be a little skeptical given Boston's recent track record in free agency. For years, we've bemoaned the Sox' lack of aggression in these circumstances. Did the flip really switch last season?
If Boston goes out and lands Soto, or actually adds Burnes and Snell, for example, there would be a surge in anticipation for Boston next season. The Red Sox aren't that far from contending, even in the cutthroat AL East. All it takes is true commitment from the front office and, more importantly, ownership. Maybe it's finally happening.