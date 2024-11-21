It sure sounds like Phillies Juan Soto meeting went better than the Yankees
By Mark Powell
The Philadelphia Phillies were one of six teams (so far) to meet with superstar free agent Juan Soto. The Phillies have a lot of money to spend and a gaping hole in the outfield. Should they trade Nick Castellanos this winter, that need would only grow.
However, signing a player of Soto's stature isn't just to solve a short-term problem. Soto is the face of a franchise. The Phillies already have Bryce Harper in that role, but Soto's familiarity with his former Nationals teammate, along with former Nat Trea Turner and hitting coach Kevin Long offers a unique outlook. Is Soto eager to repeat his past success, or pave his own path? He won a World Series with the Nationals in 2019 for a reason.
Per Jon Heyman, Soto is intrigued by the Phillies, as they should have the financial capital to meet any contract demands. They also have an impressive clubhouse culture and should contend for a World Series with or without him.
“I think he likes the organization. He likes the team. They do spend. They do want to win. So I think they’re happy to do the meeting. Happy to consider it," Heyman said.
Phillies get good news on their Juan Soto pitch
That all sounds good in theory, but it's not drastically different from what Soto's camp has said about other teams they've met with. Scott Boras is keeping his client's interests close to the vest. However, the Phillies faired better than the Yankees, it would seem. Yankees insider Bob Klapisch pitched a quick pivot for Hal Steinbrenner, saying he doesn't believe Soto will sign in the Bronx, but rather Queens.
"My gut says Hal Steinbrenner is already preparing for Soto’s defection into the Mets’ loving embrace. The slugger will stay in New York, help a top-notch team and pull down a $600 million-plus contract," Klapisch wrote in an NJ.com piece on Thursday titled 'What if Juan Soto says no? Yankees have a Plan B'.
"It’s not that I dislike Soto. He’s honest and charismatic. Nor am I oblivious to his generational talent. It was no coincidence the Yankees went to the World Series in the first and only season Soto was in Pinstripes," he continued.
As the incumbents, the Yankees have an advantage until we hear otherwise, either from Soto or Boras. However, the sudden heel turn by someone in the know isn't encouraging. Meanwhile, the Phillies have a lot to be excited about.