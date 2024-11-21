Yankees insider's pivot spells doom for the Juan Soto chase
By Mark Powell
As the incumbent, the New York Yankees had an advantage with Juan Soto. Of course, Soto spent a year in the Bronx, and a full season in pinstripes. He knows what it's like to lead the Yankees on a World Series run, even if they ultimately fell short of that goal. An AL pennant isn't nothing.
Soto has met with the Blue Jays, Red Sox, Mets, Dodgers and Phillies as well. No offers were exchanged in those meetings, per FanSided's Robert Murray and others. However, Soto treated these get togethers as a feeling out process. While Soto already knows what the Yankees stand for, he was more interested in the future, and a sustained commitment to winning.
While initial reports suggested the Yankees passed this first test – and perhaps they did, just not with flying colors – at least one insider is pivoting to their inevitable doom in the Soto chase.
Yankees insider paints a negative picture of Yankees Juan Soto chances
Yankees insider Bob Klapisch knows the Steinbrenner family well, including the major differences between Hal and his father, George, who passed away over a decade ago. George Steinbrenner ruled the evil empire with an iron fist. Hal is a little more open. Nonetheless, both operate similarly in free agency, and Hal isn't about to offer Soto a blank check just to beat out the Mets. He will find another way, if he has to.
"My gut says Hal Steinbrenner is already preparing for Soto’s defection into the Mets’ loving embrace. The slugger will stay in New York, help a top-notch team and pull down a $600 million-plus contract," Klapisch wrote in an NJ.com piece on Thursday titled 'What if Juan Soto says no? Yankees have a Plan B'.
"It’s not that I dislike Soto. He’s honest and charismatic. Nor am I oblivious to his generational talent. It was no coincidence the Yankees went to the World Series in the first and only season Soto was in Pinstripes."
Klapisch goes on to note the Yankees need to have a Plan B ready, and fast. The MLB Winter Meetings work quickly, and much of the free-agent market could be decided within a day of Soto's decision. When true team insiders pivot this fast, fans ought to pay attention.
Soto is far from the Yankees only offseason to-do list item this winter. Their roster is full of holes, which were exposed by the Dodgers in the World Series. Frankly, New York was rather lucky their path to the AL Pennant included an overachieving Royals team and another AL Central foe in the Guardians.
The Yankees will be fine, with or without Soto, but getting involved in a bidding war with Cohen is a losing battle. By the time it's over, Steinbrenner might've missed on other targets that could help this team win with Soto's money.