Juan Soto isn’t the only star the Mets are trying to steal from the Yankees
By Mark Powell
The New York Yankees and New York Mets are at war this winter. The Mets gave free agent Juan Soto a 15-year, $765 million contract to sway the 26-year-old to Queens from the Bronx. Hal Steinbrenner, Brian Cashman and Co. fell just short, offering Soto around $740 million, per various reports.
While Soto was a big fish, the Mets are far from done. New York needs starting pitching depth, having already lost Luis Severino to the Athletics, with Sean Manaea still available in free agency. Rather than spending more of Steve Cohen's money on a top-tier starting pitcher, the Mets best path forward could be via the trade market.
Mets have an edge over Yankees for Garrett Crochet
Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, both the Mets and Yankees are interested in Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet, who is expected to be traded at some point this offseason, if not at the winter meetings themselves. The good news for the Mets, per Rosenthal, is that they have an advantage.
"The Mets, after beating out the Yankees for Soto, also would appear to have the edge for Crochet, based on the young talent they could offer. The White Sox ideally want major-league-ready hitters," Rosenthal wrote.
The best of the Mets far system fits that description, with Jett Williams and Luisangel Acuña leading the way. While the White Sox could certainly use pitching depth after trading Crochet away, they are many, many steps away from winning after posting a league-worst 121 losses in 2024. Middle-infield prospects are valued by Chicago at this point in their rebuild, especially if they can be paired with the White Sox top prospect Colson Montgomery.
The Mets can also offer Brett Baty, whose name has already been offered in trade talks, or Mark Vientos, another young MLB-ready corner infielder. The Mets have a better farm system than the Yankees as is, and it doesn't help that Jasson Dominguez, the Yanks most-desirable prospect, is an outfielder. Spencer Jones and George Lombard Jr. also come with their own questions, which won't help the Yankees case.
The Mets made one big splash in signing Soto. Crochet could be next, though the White Sox are expected to take their time.