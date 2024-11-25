Phillies are one big step away from landing the ideal clubhouse fit in Alex Bregman
Juan Soto continues to dominate headlines, but Alex Bregman is perhaps the most intriguing free agent this winter. The two-time World Series champ has spent his entire nine-year career with the Houston Astros, but a robust market for the All-Star third baseman could lead him to greener pastures.
Among the list of potential suitors is the Philadelphia Phillies, a team in desperate need of more stability in its star-studded offense. We know the Phillies can hit for power, but a maddening hot-and-cold streak left Philadelphia utterly frigid in the playoffs. Few teams are more loaded with star power on the surface, but the Phillies could really benefit from a disciplined, consistent bat in the middle of the lineup.
There's only a slight problem. Bregman is a natural third baseman and the Phillies already have an All-Star at the hot corner in Alec Bohm. The vibes shifted on Bohm down the stretch of the campaign, but he's too good to bench, and he's not really suitable at another position (Bryce Harper has first base on lock, obviously).
So, while Bregman is a candidate to move to second base, odds are the Phillies won't sign Bregman without first trading Bohm. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, that possibility remains very much in play.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.
Phillies expected to make 'strong play' for Alex Bregman if Alec Bohm gets dealt
"If the Phillies trade Bohm, they are expected to make a strong play for Alex Bregman, whose talent and personality would fit in perfectly with the team, or perhaps sign Willy Adames and move him over to third base," writes Nightengale.
That is music to the ears of Phillies fans. Both Bregman and Adames are obvious fits, although Bregman's excellent bat-to-ball skills and extensive postseason experience makes him the preferable Bohm alternative. There's a good chance his contract balloons close to $200 million in total value, but we know John Middleton is willing to spend to field a contender. The Phillies also know Bregman's value first-hand, having faced him in the World Series.
Bregman isn't coming off his best season, but the 30-year-old still posted a 4.1 WAR, slashing .260/.315/.453 with 26 home runs and 75 RBI. He's an elite, rangy defender at the hot corner, something the Phillies somewhat lack at the moment. Harper put together a Gold Glove-caliber campaign at first, but defense has seldom been a strength for this Philadelphia squad.
Trading Bohm shouldn't be too hard. He's 27 years old with a couple years of cheap team control left and an All-Star on his resume. The postseason struggles were a major bummer, but we can't ignore his excellent first half of the campaign. Bohm has gotten meaningfully better with each passing season and he was arguably Philadelphia's most consistent bat before the All-Star break.
Teams will come a-knocking for Bohm. If the Phillies are dead set on landing Bregman, there will be competition, but it should be fully within Dave Dombrowski's power. It's hard to imagine a more appealing destination for the two-time All-Star as he pursues that elusive third World Series ring.