4 Red Sox dream free agent signings if Craig Breslow isn't playing chicken
There's no turning back now for Craig Breslow and the Boston Red Sox. After last offseason's empty promises produced middling results on the field (quite literally with an 81-81 finish), the vibe couldn't be more different around Fenway Park now. Sam Kennedy is teasing hefty investment, Breslow has the Red Sox involved in big-money markets, and fans are expecting a lucrative free agency run.
Having said that, it's hard to not feel the scars of the "full-throttle" nonsense. It was entirely untrue and, while things seem quite different this time around, there are many Red Sox fans who still maintain a "we'll believe it when we see it" sort of mentality.
But let's say that Breslow and Kennedy aren't just playing chicken with the rest of baseball and actually intend on spending — and spending big — this offseason, then what free agents would the Red Sox ideally go into the 2025 season on the roster with? It seems more likely at this point that free agency is the name of the game, especially with recent reports suggesting Garrett Crochet might be someone the club backs off from.
So looking exclusively at free agency, getting all four of these players to Boston would be a dream... but sometimes dreams do come true.
4. Teoscar Hernandez would undo a mistake from last offseason
It was just last offseason when, from the man himself, Teoscar Hernandez seemingly wanted to come to Boston. However, he wanted a longer-term deal than Breslow was willing to offer, thus leading to him taking a one-year deal at higher AAV with the Los Angeles Dodgers. But that also means the veteran outfielder is back on the market and the Red Sox are firmly in the mix.
Boston has been connected to Hernandez since early November and the earliest free agency rumors but the drumbeat has stayed consistent. Just recently, MLB Network insider Jon Morosi predicted that the right-handed slugger would end up with the Red Sox over the Dodgers this offseason.
The fit with the Red Sox is almost too perfect. Though the organization has a glut of outfielders, the expectation remains moving some of those pieces in the trade market. Meanwhile, Boston direly needs to add right-handed power to the lineup, which Hernandez could easily do after posting an .840 OPS with 33 home runs and 99 RBI in LA last year.
Not only is Hernandez also familiar with the AL East from his time with the Blue Jays, but he's also crushed in Fenway. In 45 career games, he has a .282/.344/.606 slash line with 14 home runs, nine doubles, two triples and 44 RBI. That'll play and Boston needs to add him to the lineup.
3. Corbin Burnes is the top-line starter the Red Sox need direly
In recent weeks, one of the big developments in the Red Sox's offseason pursuits has been the much-welcomed desire to add top-line starting pitching. USA Today insider Bob Nightengale reported that Boston is aiming to sign two of the top starters on the market, specifically two of Corbin Burnes, Max Fried and Blake Snell.
Burnes is one of the biggest prizes of the offseason and for good reason. After his one-year stint with the Orioles during which he made 32 starts to a 2.92 ERA and 1.096 WHIP, the 2021 NL Cy Young winner is now going to have a laundry list of suitors. If we're dreaming, though, the Red Sox would be the ones to win out — and they might just.
Even if the ideal world is Boston landing two of the top starters on the market, the truth of the matter is that it's likelier they at least add one of them. Burnes would have to be in consideration as the top target in that capacity. Since 2020, the veteran righty has made 134 starts with a 2.88 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 3.01 FIP. He's been a dominant force that will keep playing for years to come.
With a solid rotation returning and the addition of Lucas Giolito after he missed all of the 2024 season in Boston, the Red Sox inserting Burnes into the top of the rotation would be incredible.
2. Red Sox are always better with an ace southpaw like Blake Snell
Like I said, though: We're dreaming here, so the Red Sox could, in theory, sign two of the three top starters on the free agent market. And it would honestly be hard to go wrong between Max Fried and Blake Snell. Having said that, Snell might be the slightly more attractive option for Boston because he does not have a qualifying offer attached to him that would cost the organization a compensation draft pick.
Per ESPN insider Jeff Passan, the Red Sox have already checked in on Snell this offseason and other reports have stated that the southpaw has expressed no fear about playing in Boston, something some fans were concerned about. His fit, though — especially if we're pairing him with Burnes at the top of the rotation — would be ideal just based on his ability.
Though his late signing and missed spring training with the Giants last offseason ultimately hurt the lefty in San Francisco, most notably with multiple IL stints, the two-time Cy Young winner was still impressive when on the mound. Over 20 starts, Snell had a 3.12 ERA with a 1.048 WHIP and an eye-popping 2.43 FIP.
Snell is one of the best strikeout pitchers in baseball, averaging more than 11.0 K/9 over the last seven seasons. Boston doesn't have a guy like that in the rotation currently and could reshape their pitching staff dramatically by adding him to the fold.
1. Juan Soto is the Golden Goose for the Red Sox (and everyone else)
Like it could be anyone else if we're talking about the dreams for the Red Sox. Juan Soto would be a force multiplier of proportions that are difficult to fathom.
Boston is one of five teams that has reportedly made an offer and remains in the Soto sweepstakes to this point. And while they may not have the deep pockets of Steve Cohen, the relationships that Soto built with the Yankees last season, or the superstar-laden roster that the Dodgers can offer, the Red Sox still emerge as an attractive landing spot.
For one, Fenway Park could be a haven for Soto and his swing from the left side of the plate. Moreover, when he does show signs of decline, he can be hidden defensively in left field with the aid of the Green Monster. And on top of that, the future of the Red Sox looks brighter than any of these others landing spots with four Top 25 prospects knocking on the door of the majors, not to mention the likes of Rafael Devers, Triston Casas, Jarren Duran and others.
Maybe it's an absolute farce to consider Soto coming to Boston even as a dream scenario. But the Red Sox appear quite serious about their pursuit and it's not hard to see why. He'd be the man, reignite the fire of the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry, and immediately elevate the Sox into surefire contention.