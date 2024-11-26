It sure sounds like the Red Sox aren't backing up all their big offseason talk just yet
This offseason was supposed to be different. Sure, the Boston Red Sox haven't spent like the big market behemoths that they are in recent years, but this offseason was supposed to be when they finally proved to their fan base that they're desperate to win.
With that in mind, the Red Sox have been as connected to Juan Soto as any team. The odds probably aren't in their favor when it comes to actually signing him, but the fact that they're swimming in those waters says something.
Whether Soto comes aboard or not, the Red Sox still have work to do when it comes to building a team that can realistically win the World Series. A main area of concern with their roster right now is the starting rotation. The Red Sox lack an ace truly capable of leading a World Series-caliber rotation.
Given their rotation needs, the Red Sox have been linked to high-end free agents like Max Fried and Blake Snell, and have also been linked to the biggest names on the trade market: Garrett Crochet.
Crochet makes a lot of sense for Boston, given the fact that the Chicago White Sox are reportedly looking for position players in return and that he's under cheap club control through the 2026 season. Crochet can lead Boston's staff for the next couple of years at least, and potentially for a lot longer after that. He seems like the perfect target for an aggressive team to try to acquire. Unfortunately, based on the latest from Sean McAdam of MassLive, Boston doesn't appear to be as aggressive as once thought.
"Meanwhile, the Sox have been quiet of late in the trade talks surrounding the Chicago White Sox’ Garrett Crochet, according to an industry source. Another unidentified team has emerged as “very aggressive” with the White Sox in recent days, though it’s believed the Red Sox still view the lefthander as an attractive option," McAdam wrote.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.
Latest Garrett Crochet rumors suggests that the Red Sox aren't backing up their talk just yet
The Red Sox have been quiet in Crochet talks according to McAdam, and one team in particular has been 'very aggressive.' No deal is done, but this update doesn't exactly bode well for Boston's chances.
Simply put, there is no excuse for the Red Sox to not be aggressive here. They have exactly what the White Sox would want in return, and given the fact that both Richard Fitts and Cooper Criswell would likely begin the 2025 season in the rotation if it began today, they have multiple rotation spots to upgrade.
Acquiring Crochet should not and cannot impact Boston's ability to sign a high-end starter like Fried or Snell to pair with him at the top of the rotation, given how cheap his contract is. It always hurts to part with prospects, but that's what aggressive teams do when they have a real chance to win. It's quite rare to have the opportunity to acquire a frontline starter with Crochet's upside who happens to have two years of cheap club control.
The Red Sox could always decide to get aggressive at the last moment to try and get a deal done. They could also be ultra-aggressive in free agency by signing a pair of high-end arms. However, the team not being aggressive right now in the Crochet sweepstakes doesn't look great after they went on and on about how aggressive they'd be this offseason.