Old Juan Soto interview pours gasoline on Red Sox free agency dream

From Soto in 2021:



“Since I was a child, my favorite MLB team was always Boston because of the Dominicans who played with them: Manny Ramírez, David Ortiz and Pedro. The Red Sox have always been my favorite team.”



Plus they’re neighbors. Get him there.



https://t.co/090Xv35oVK https://t.co/MdtBObHahS