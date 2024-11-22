MLB Rumors: Red Sox Sasaki favorites, Willy Adames bad news, Pete Alonso nightmare
- At least one MLB insider has the Red Sox pegged as favorites to land Roki Sasaki
- There's no hope of Willy Adames heading back to Milwaukee
- The Mets could watch Pete Alonso sign with a nightmare opponent
Nearly three weeks into MLB free agency, we still have the top tier of players on the board. Many executives expect things to get going in the Winter Meetings in early December, which seems likely given the number of teams already meeting with players. We've already seen some movement on the trade front, but if you want the latest on more prominent names, we've got you covered. Let's get into some news regarding Roki Sasaki, Willy Adames, and Pete Alonso.
Red Sox currently the favorite for Sasaki?
I said it before, and I'll say it again: The Red Sox are going to be one of the most aggressive teams this winter; that's why a day after learning about the Red Sox' interesting Garrett Crochet, I'm not in the slightest surprised to hear how they are the favorites for Roki Sasaki. Sasaki is one of the more fascinating free agents this winter since he costs virtually nothing. His wants include a team with solid player development, and it doesn't hurt that the Red Sox are one of the teams that have recently acquired a Japanese-born player in Masataka Yoshida.
Jim Bowden states that he believes the Red Sox are a top landing spot due to Boston's farm system, which should see the team's top prospects help make the Sox competitive soon. Either that, or they could be utilized via trade to help strengthen the major league roster. Sasaki has a chance to be the face of the franchise in Boston, a luxury he wouldn't have in Los Angeles.
A Brewers – Willy Adames reunion is not in the cards
Recently, NL Manager of the Year Pat Murphy took to Foul Territory and showed zero optimism when asked about a potential Willy Adames reunion. Murphy states that if Adames returned, it's because he didn't get the deal he wanted, hinting that the Brewers will not be offering the deal they know he is seeking.
Many teams have been linked to Adames lately, including the Dodgers, which I referenced in my latest MLB rumor piece. I don't foresee Adames heading for L.A., but other teams, such as the Braves, Red Sox, and Giants, are also firmly in the mix. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, Adames is thought to have a "robust" market. Brewers fans need to prepare for Adames to move on, as it would take a miracle for him to land back in Milwaukee at this juncture.
Polar Bear hunting a deal outside of New York?
One of the biggest stories in free agency this winter will be not only where Pete Alonso ends up but for how much. Earlier in the year, Alonso turned down a seven-year, $158 million contract with an AAV of $22.6 million. According to MLB Trade Rumors' contract predictions of five years and $125 million, it's unlikely Alonso will receive that many years on a new deal. Fangraphs, however, is a bit more bullish, giving him seven years and $140 million.
As for where he'll land, it appears the Mets are still the favorite, but many experts believe a team to watch is the Washington Nationals. The Mets recently picked up first baseman Joey Meneses on a minor-league deal, but that is likely an insurance policy that nobody should consider a replacement. Still, eight of 18 voters at ESPN.com believe Alonso will find a new home this winter. It's not a guarantee he's heading elsewhere, and even though the Mets have a lot of money coming off the books if they can land Juan Soto and a free-agent pitcher, it will be interesting to see if they ink another nine-figure deal in Alonso.