Sure sounds like Red Sox are setting fans up for disaster in Juan Soto chase
By Mark Powell
The Boston Red Sox met with Juan Soto earlier this week. They are one of a handful of organizations – including the Yankees, Mets, Dodgers and Blue Jays – that will pitch Soto on the possibility of joining their team.
Boston is rapidly-improving with a young core which includes Rafael Devers, Jarren Duran, Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford and more. The Red Sox finished last season at 81-81, and adding a player the caliber of Soto would surely push them into the postseason picture. The only problem, of course, are the logistics.
Soto is looking for a team committed to winning, as he wants to spend upwards of the next decade (or more) of his career there. Part of that commitment includes spending money, something Fenway Sports Group hasn't necessarily done consistently of late.
Red Sox pitch to Juan Soto conveniently leaves out an important factor
Rather, FSG has bought other entities, like the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins and the EPL's Liverpool. Soto wants an ownership group that will keep building around him, rather than use him merely as an asset to sell merchandise and pack the park.
"Convincing Soto that their team represents his best landing spot is about more than money; according to Sean McAdam of MassLive, Soto asked the Red Sox about the club’s commitment to winning, its ballpark and facilities, and its process of evaluating players," Mark Feinsand of MLB.com wrote.
Per Ian Browne of MLB.com, the Red Sox pitch to Soto included everything from following in Big Papi's footsteps to being the face of the franchise, which, duh. What it did not include was a formal offer, as we're not at that stage of the game just yet.
In the end, meeting with Juan Soto is a win-win for the Red Sox
Still, it's not like the Red Sox have the financial resources the Yankees, Mets or Dodgers do. This puts them at a distinct disadvantage.
Playing at Fenway Park is a nice selling point, but it's not enough to make up the $100 million gap (theoretical, of course) between Boston and New York or Los Angeles. In the end, meeting with a top-tier Boras client like Soto is good press for the Red Sox. Even if he chooses to sign elsewhere, it may help Boston get in the door with other high-profile free agents, such as Corbin Burnes or Max Fried.
But their pitch to Soto sounded a lot like a team overcompensating, and that's not a good sign.