MLB Rumors: Taijuan Walker trade, Paul Goldschmidt landing spot, Teoscar Hernandez buzz
- Could a Taijuan Walker trade make sense for the Phillies?
- Paul Goldschmidt has a new suitor, and it's an obvious one
- Teoscar Hernandez is running out of leverage with the Dodgers.
By Mark Powell
With the MLB Winter Meetings behind us, several important offseason dominos have yet to fall. Corbin Burnes is the top free-agent pitcher left to sign, and he is reportedly deciding between the Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants. Alex Bregman, Pete Alonso and Teoscar Hernandez have yet to find a new batters box to stand in as well.
On the trade front, the Yankees added both Devin Williams and Cody Bellinger within the last week, while the Cubs acquired former Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker. The Red Sox dealt a prospect-laden package for former White Sox ace Garrett Crochet, as well. Luis Castillo of the Seattle Mariners and Jesus Luzardo are expected to be dealt some time this winter.
With all that in mind, just because the winter meetings are over doesn't mean the stove isn't hot. Sure, it reached its boiling point a week ago, but there is plenty to discuss.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on. The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
MLB Rumors: Teoscar Hernandez is running out of leverage
Teoscar Hernandez has sounded likely to re-sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers for a little over a week now. Manager Dave Robert even hinted at such a move, but there hasn't been much progress on the financial front.
While Hernandez deserves a multiyear deal to his liking, he doesn't have much leverage at the moment. At the MLB Winter Meetings, Hernandez was flirting with a litany of teams he could use to raise his asking price. Just under a week later, and the Red Sox and Blue Jays don't sound interested in playing that role.
The Red Sox in particular don't want to lose a draft pick thanks to the Dodgers qualifying offer. The Blue Jays sound more interested in Burnes to start before possibly pivoting to the former Toronto player Hernandez.
If Teoscar plans on signing soon, he'd be better-suited negotiating with LA and finding an AAV which works for both sides. Hernandez slashed .272/.339/.508 last season with 33 home runs.
MLB Rumors: Paul Goldschmidt could land with the New York Yankees
The Yankees traded for former Chicago Cubs slugger Cody Bellinger on Tuesday afternoon. Prior to landing Bellinger, New York ensured he'd be okay with a permanent move to first base, depending on how free agency shakes out. Bellinger plays a fine corner outfield, but he's not winning another gold glove there anytime soon. At first base, he actually projects as a positive influence on the infield.
However, the Yankees could go a different route, if they so choose. There are plenty of star-caliber first basemen on the open market as of this writing, including Pete Alonso and Christian Walker. Heck, even former St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt would be a promising fit.
At 37 years old, Goldy is not the same player he once was, but he offers stability and an upgrade from Anthony Rizzo, thus allowing Bellinger to play more outfield. Yankees insider Bob Klapisch of NJ.com floated a Goldschmidt fit on Wednesday.
"And they might not be done. the Yankees still need a first baseman. There’d be sweet revenge in luring Pete Alonso away from the Mets, but it’s just as possible the Yankees will take a shot at Paul Goldschmidt," Klapisch wrote.
At the end of the day, I'd be surprised if the Yankees sign Goldschmidt barring an inability to add a more polished plate presence via free agency or trade. Yet, if he's still available late in the winter, anything is possible.
MLB Rumors: Why the Phillies might trade Taijuan Walker
The Phillies haven't been all that active this winter, much to the chagrin of a fanbase eager to improve after getting knocked out of the NLDS by the rival Mets. Those same Mets signed Juan Soto to a 16-year, $765 million contract the Phillies weren't even in the conversation for. Dave Dombrowski is known for making bold moves, but the boldest of all may be sitting on his hands and hoping for the best from this Phillies team.
Philadelphia has several holes on its roster, but the starting rotation isn't one of those. Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler, Ranger Suarez, Christopher Sanchez and more make this a formidable group. One player who is hurting their cause, however, is Taijuan Walker. If the Phillies can find a way out of Walker's contract this winter, they'd be very interested. Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer agrees.
"Those prices are probably still not high enough to off-load Taijuan Walker, whose 7.10 ERA last season was the worst for a Phillies pitcher (minimum 80 innings) since 1930. But would a team in need of an innings-eater take a flier if the Phillies agreed to pay down more than half of his $36 million guarantee over the next two years?" Lauber wrote.
It'll be a tough sell for Dombrowski, who has bigger matters to worry about. The far more likely outcome, as Lauber also mentions, is the Phillies bringing Walker to spring training in hopes of reviving his career.