Emptying the notebook about Paul Goldschmidt, Cubs trades, Dodgers money and more
Inside Robert Murray's notebook
The Winter Meetings have concluded, but there's still a whole lot of offseason left. Players like Corbin Burnes, Pete Alonso, Alex Bregman, and Teoscar Hernandez headline the free agents still available, while guys like Cody Bellinger and Nolan Arenado continue to dominate trade rumors.
The hot stove has cooled down a little bit since the active Winter Meetings and Friday's trades involving Kyle Tucker and Devin Williams, but it can heat up again at a moment's notice. Here's what FanSided's MLB insider Robert Murray has heard regarding the latest MLB rumors.
Giants could be potential fit for Paul Goldschmidt
The San Francisco Giants have had a strong start to their offseason, signing Willy Adames to a seven-year deal to play shortstop for them long-term, and could look to make another big move by signing Paul Goldschmidt.
Goldschmidt might not be the MVP-caliber bat he was just a couple of years ago, there's a lot to like from a Giants perspective. The 22 home runs Goldschmidt hit this past season would've been tied for second on the team. The .839 OPS against left-handed pitching he had would've ranked among the club leaders as well. To top it all off, he has a 1.015 OPS in 84 games in San Francisco over the course of his career. He sees the ball incredibly well at what's widely viewed as a pitcher's park.
LaMonte Wade has been in trade rumors this offseason, so if he's moved, the Goldschmidt fit would be a seamless one. Even if Wade stays, a platoon with him and Goldschmidt would be an intriguing one as well, if Goldschmidt is open to a lesser role. Regardless, Goldschmidt would be a solid buy-low get if a deal does come together. As of now, nothing is imminent.
Cubs look to remain active in trade market
It was reported by Bruce Levine of 670TheScore that the Chicago Cubs are working hard to acquire Jesus Luzardo from the Miami Marlins, and that is indeed the case. Nothing is imminent there, but Luzardo is a player of strong interest to the Cubs.
The fit makes a whole lot of sense for Chicago. They already added to their lineup with the Kyle Tucker trade, and are now looking to upgrade their rotation in a major way. It'd take a lot to acquire a 27-year-old with All-Star potential who is under cheap club control through the 2026 campaign, but even after the Tucker trade, the Cubs have one of the best farm systems in the game. It would not be surprising to see a deal like this get done.
Cody Bellinger trade talks include one major hurdle
In addition to the team looking to acquire Luzardo, the Cubs remain interested in trading Cody Bellinger away. A team that has constantly been linked to Bellinger has been the New York Yankees, but there is a strong gap in talks, particularly with money. Other players involved in a potential deal are unknown at this time.
Bellinger is owed $27.5 million this season after opting into his contract and has another player option for the 2026 campaign worth $25 million. Bellinger's ceiling is quite high, but he's coming off a year in which he had a .751 OPS and was worth just 2.2 bWAR. At the end of the day, whether Bellinger ends up in the Bronx or gets traded at all might depend on which side blinks first - if either does.
Devin Williams trade opens the door for Dodgers to sign another high-end FA
Fresh off an offseason that saw the Los Angeles Dodgers spend over $1 billion and go on to win the World Series, they're back on the open market spending money. They signed Blake Snell to a five-year deal worth $182 million in late November, and are not done by any means.
The Dodgers are looking to add to their already loaded bullpen, and have expressed interest in Tanner Scott — the best closer on the market — after Devin Williams was traded to the Yankees.
Scott posted a 1.75 ERA in 72 appearances with the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres, and did not allow a run in any of his five postseason appearances. Scott was particularly dominant against Shohei Ohtani, getting the NL MVP winner to strike out four times in four plate appearances in October. Scott ranks third in appearances (146), fourth in strikeouts (188), and fourth in ERA (2.05) among qualified relievers since the start of 2023. He'd be an enormous add for the Dodgers if they get a deal done.