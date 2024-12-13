MLB Trade Grades: Brian Cashman proves he's all-in even without Juan Soto in latest Yankees blockbuster
When Juan Soto signed his monstrous 15-year deal to leave the New York Yankees and join the New York Mets, it felt as if the offseason was going to be a failure almost no matter what. Well, Brian Cashman sought to prove all of the doubters wrong, and he's off to a great start.
First, the longtime general manager signed Max Fried to an eight-year deal. Sure, the years felt a bit steep, but adding Fried to a rotation already consisting of Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, and Luis Gil was objectively a great move, even if he isn't Soto.
Now, the Yankees have made their first blockbuster trade of the offseason, acquiring Devin Williams in a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Williams, while he ended his Brewers tenure on a sour note, is one of the best relievers in baseball.
In return, the Brewers are set to acquire Nestor Cortes and second base prospect Caleb Durbin, according to Jon Heyman of the NY Post.
MLB Trade Grades: Who won the Yankees-Brewers trade for Devin Williams?
Finding a winner in these kinds of deals is always tricky. On one hand, the Yankees clearly got the best player in the deal by acquiring Devin Williams - one of the best relievers in the game. On the other hand, Williams is on an expiring contract, and the small-market Brewers were never going to pay him. Rather than risk losing him for nothing next offseason, they traded him to ensure they get some sort of a return, much like they did with Corbin Burnes last offseason.
Yankees trade grade: A-
Ever since he debuted in 2019, Devin Williams has been one of the best relievers in the game. He has a 1.83 ERA in 241 appearances in his career, and has converted 68 of his 78 save opportunities. Yes, he has struggled in two of his three postseason outings, but his regular season track record is virtually unmatched by any closer in the game right now.
By adding Williams, the Yankees add the lockdown closer that they lacked for much of the 2024 season. Pairing Williams with Luke Weaver gives them one of the best late-game duos in the game. With Matt Blake on Williams' side, who knows what he's capable of at his absolute best?
In terms of what they gave up, it was never going to be nothing. Nestor Cortes is a solid mid-rotation starter who should fit in perfectly in Milwaukee. Caleb Durbin is a prospect whose stock rose so high this past season to the point where he felt like a legitimate option to be the team's Opening Day second baseman.
Still, this feels worthwhile. By signing Fried, the Yankees had five starters ahead of Cortes on their depth chart anyway, plus, Cortes is also entering his final year of club control. Trading one starter at the very least felt inevitable. Trading six years of an enticing prospect like Durbin hurts, but you have to give you get, and Williams is electric.
They do need to address their offense, but it doesn't get much better than adding Fried and Williams to an already formidable pitching staff.
Brewers trade grade: B
It's really hard to win a deal by trading the best player in it, and that's what the Brewers are attempting to do here. Again, it isn't hard to see why they did this. Williams is going to be a free agent after the year, and it was a near certainty that he'd be departing. Instead of letting him go for nothing, the Brewers got a solid return. It isn't a surprise that the Brewers traded Williams - as great as he is.
Cortes should fill a need in the back of their rotation. What was a relative weakness last season could be a strength in 2025 with Cortes joining Brandon Woodruff, Freddy Peralta, Tobias Myers, and Aaron Civale in Milwaukee's rotation. The only drawback, of course, is that he's a rental.
The big piece in this deal that the Brewers got is Durbin, a 24-year-old second baseman who is coming off an outstanding season. He had a .839 OPS, hit a career-high 10 home runs, stole 31 bases, and drew 13 more walks than strikeouts. He made it up to Triple-A for the first time and thrived. In the Arizona Fall League, he stole 29 bases in just 24 games while putting up a .976 OPS. Again, his stock is rising quickly, and the Brewers got him. It's entirely possible that he opens up next season as the Brewers' second baseman with Brice Turang replacing the recently departed Willy Adames at shortstop. His speed should fit in seamlessly in Milwaukee.
The Brewers' chances in 2025 took a bit of a hit with Williams gone, but the Brewers had one of the best bullpens in baseball, even without their dominant closer. With that in mind, and the return solid, the team should still be good.
Overall, this is a pretty solid deal for both sides. The team that got the proven commodity looks like the winner, but if Durbin turns into a star, that can obviously change.