Toronto Blue Jays prep a Juan Soto backup plan far ahead of time
By Jacob Mountz
This offseason, the Toronto Blue Jays are feeling the heat to put together a competitive roster going into 2025. So it's understandable that GM Ross Atkins, the architect of their current failing plan, has set his sights on Juan Soto. With a lineup featuring Soto and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the Jays would take a huge step forward in realizing their postseason ambitions.
But there is a real chance that even a giant pile of money can't convince Soto to play in Toronto. The two priorities Soto has set for signing are money and the ability to win. Should Soto sign with Toronto, their ability to extend or eventually re-sign Guerrero Jr. immediately falters. Even if the team could compete next season, their future prospects for postseason runs aren’t so enticing, especially not with shortstop Bo Bichette also set to hit free agency
This doesn’t mean Atkins has given up on Soto. He seems intent on challenging Steve Cohen and the New York Mets dollar for dollar. But if Toronto falls short in their Soto pursuit, Atkins will need to pivot quickly to salvage this offseason, and it seems like he's already lined up a suitable plan B.
The Blue Jays have reportedly met with Corbin Burnes
Per Jon Morosi, the Blue Jays have already met with free agent ace Corbin Burnes. The 2021 Cy Young Award winner threw to a 2.92 ERA with 181 strikeouts over 194.1 innings this past season, and has consistently been among the best pitchers in baseball for a half-decade now. His Cy Young season saw him throw a career-low 2.43 ERA with 234 strikeouts in just 167 innings. In 2022, Burnes topped the NL in strikeouts with 243, but his strikeout rates have since dipped.
While he wouldn’t work to improve the abysmal Toronto lineup, sometimes the best offense is a good defense. The Blue Jays’ pitching staff finished 2024 with a cumulative 4.29 ERA, good for 22nd in the Majors. While their lineup is in disrepair, the rotation needs to be addressed even if they do land Soto, especially considering that Jose Berrios is the only starter the team has signed for the long haul. Paired with Berrios, Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt and emerging arm in Bowden Francis, the addition of Burnes could well lead toronto to a postseason next year.
Kiley McDaniel of ESPN estimates Burnes will receive a seven-year contract worth around $225 million. This projection would set the Jays up with a clear ace for the better part of the next decade, and provide the team with enough room to re-sign or extend Guerrero Jr. while also adding more bats to reinforce their offense. Should the Blue Jays follow through on this pursuit, they could become an AL East juggernaut for the foreseeable future, no matter what Soto decides.