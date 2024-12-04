Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drops hint at Blue Jays worst nightmare coming true
Similar to how things transpired last offseason with Shohei Ohtani, the popular belief among baseball fans is that the Toronto Blue Jays are only being kept in the Juan Soto sweepstakes in order for Scott Boras to help drive up the price. There's still a chance that's not the case but it's hard to not have that in mind, again, based on what we saw a year ago.
Having said that, Soto isn't the only big-name star on the mind of Blue Jays fans. Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is entering the final year of his contract in Toronto. While the Jays and general manager Ross Atkins would love to keep the legacy superstar in the organization, the possibility of his departure appears likely — especially if the Blue Jays aren't competitive again in the 2025 season.
So it's entirely possible that the Blue Jays are sitting around this time next year without Soto or Vladdy on the roster. The only thing that could make that worse for Toronto and the fan base would be having those two on the same team, just not the Jays. The only thing worse than that would be that happening in the AL East.
And as fate would have it, Guerrero fed into that with his latest social media activity.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. likes post wishing him, Juan Soto to Red Sox
A Boston Red Sox fan account posted on Instagram the dream for every fan of the club, an edit featuring three Dominican stars, Soto, Guerrero and Rafael Devers, all donning Red Sox jerseys. The account also tagged all three players in the post and, more interestingly, one of the likes was from Guerrero Jr.
Does this mean anything? Absolutely not. It's a cool edit and Guerrero is quite proud of his Dominican heritage as well as his fellow countrymen thriving in the big leagues. So him liking the picture is probably nothing more than an appreciate of that and far less to do with the idea of the trio uniting forces in Boston.
That, however, won't stop the creeping feeling of dread from encompassing the minds and hearts of Blue Jays fans — especially because the trio uniting with the Red Sox isn't a 0% possibility.
Boston has been heavily invested in the Soto sweepstakes to the point that most insiders are now taking them seriously. Meanwhile, there have also been rampant rumors that current Red Sox first baseman, Triston Casas, could be traded this offseason. If both of those things were to happen, that would open the door for Guerrero to come to Fenway Park, where he's dominated in his career.
Again, it's not likely. But it's also not impossible. And for a fanbase that feels like the Black-and-Blue Jays a lot these days, seeing Guerrero offer even the most minor of support of that idea on social media isn't going to spread any good vibes at all.