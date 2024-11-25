Brewers list of Willy Adames threats just got much more intimidating
It'd be a miracle if Willy Adames were to land back in Wisconsin when it's all said and done. Especially after yet another report coming out of the East Coast.
The BoSox aren't here to play this offseason. They're talking that talk early on, making fans around the city believe in a progression upward compared to what we've seen in recent years.
Seeking to break out of this three-season run of mediocre results, Craig Breslow and the Boston Red Sox are showing "strong interest" in the 29-year-old free-agent infielder according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. It's yet another gut punch to the Brew Crew from a team that looks like it isn't here to mess around.
Boston has reportedly scheduled a meeting with Adames. Discussions regarding moving star slugger Rafael Devers off the hot corner are also ongoing. Per a report from The Athletic in early November, the former Tampa Bay Ray is willing to move away from shortstop if he were to get a strong offer from a franchise whose main focus is winning.
Nightengale's report highlights the possibility of the New England ball club bringing in some veteran leadership for their roster. This could be achieved by signing free agent Alex Bregman or by trading for Nolan Arenado, who, according to all indications, is unlikely to remain a Cardinal by Opening Day 2025.
Trevor Story serves as the captain of the Boston infield as of this moment. If Willy Adames moves to the hot corner, Story, a two-time All-Star, will return to his natural position, maximizing his expertise defensively. In this scenerio, Devers would need to pivot to a different position -- potentially becoming a full-time designated hitter or first baseman. The latter means the end could be near for left-handed slugger Triston Casas in Boston.
Due to Devers' inconsistent defense at third base, manager Alex Cora will presumably transition him to a different position, whether that happens now or later. Adames has never once played third base in his seven seasons at the Major League level. However, he has appeared in 10 games at second base, with each of those contests being in 2018.
Adames adds a much needed right handed bat to Boston's already impressive lineup
The Dominican star is coming off a career year with the Brewers, posting a .251/.331/.462 slash line, good for a .794 OPS in 161 games played. His 112 RBI led all National League shortstops and were 23 more than MVP contender Francisco Lindor. His punch-out percentage also hit a career-low (25.2 percent), all while becoming the first shortstop in the history of the Brewers franchise to hit 30 home runs and steal 20 bags in a single campaign.
What's important to note about Adames when discussing a move to Beantown is the fact that he bats right-handed. Of the 13 players that competed in more than 60 games for the Red Sox in 2024, eight were left-handed hitters including All-Star Game MVP Jarren Duran and Gold Glover Wilyer Abreu.
Adames is a right-handed bat with pop, something Boston will need if Tyler O'Neill opts to exit after one year. The addition would be a quality one for the BoSox on both sides of the ball, particularly if the franchise can convince one of its cornerstones to move into a new role.
The Red Sox are vying for the infielder's services, along with many other ambitious clubs who are also in on the offseason's biggest catch -- Juan Soto. The list features the Giants, Mets, Yankees and Dodgers among others.