Yankees tax? Kyle Tucker trade would cost New York more than others
To put it mildly, the New York Yankees and Houston Astros have a complicated history. That makes any trade between the two franchises challenging — even more so when it comes to prying away an All-Star outfielder like Kyle Tucker.
With an already bloated payroll, Alex Bregman a free agent and both Tucker and Framber Valdez set to hit the market next winter, Houston GM Dana Brown came to the Winter Meetings willing to consider every available option. That includes a trade of Tucker, who seems ticketed for a massive payday based on the 15-year, $675 million deal that Juan Soto just got with the New York Mets. The Astros aren't willing to pay that price, especially if they bring back Bregman, and trading him now allows them to recoup some value rather than losing him for nothing in free agency.
The question, however, is just where Houston might sent Tucker to. According to recent reports, the team is looking for MLB-ready corner infielders as well as pitching in any Tucker package, covering them both now and in the future should Bregman and/or Valdez move on. One team in particular, however, appears to be facing a higher price than others.
Astros want Luis Gil in any Kyle Tucker trade with Yankees
Brown does appear to be willing to send Tucker to New York, but he wants Yankees GM Brian Cashman to significantly outbid the competition. The Astros are insistent that any Yankees package be built around American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil. That makes the talented starter the most accomplished player the Astros hope to receive in exchange for Tucker; one rumored Chicago Cubs package mentioned third baseman Isaac Paredes and outfielder Seiya Suzuki, neither of whom have Gil's upside.
It might still be a deal worth making for Cashman. The departure of Soto leaves a giant hole in New York's outfield and batting order. Tucker appears to be the best possible like-for-like replacement they can secure this offseason. The old adage that you can't get something without giving it up in a trade applies here for the Yankees.
Cashman might be hesitant to give a premium asset like Gil up in a Tucker trade due to a healthy sense of deja vu. New York traded for Soto last year with full awareness that he only had one year left on his contract. Tucker also just has one year left on his deal and could leave the Bronx for greener free agency pastures after just a single campaign.
The Astros are still well within their rights to ask for the moon in exchange for such a talented player. Gil isn't the finished article as a starter, but when he's right he is one of the most dominant pitchers in the game. Officials in Houston will believe they can help him refine his game to help him pitch with better command more frequently.
The Yankees' recent signing of Max Fried opens up the possibility of them letting Gil go. They currently have a surplus of starting pitching on their roster. Gil isn't the pitcher they want to offload, but it could be a sacrifice worth making for a star like Tucker.
The odds are stacked against the two rivals making a deal, but stranger things have happened. Any trade involving Gil and Tucker would represent an intriguing gamble for both organizations.