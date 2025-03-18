6 things we learned about prospects during the 2025 MLB Spring Breakout

One of the more intriguing events that MLB has added to the tentpole event calendar in recent years is the Spring Breakout series where teams essentially create their own MiLB All-Star teams and face off against another organization's youngsters. Normally, baseball fans have to wait until the All-Star break to see top prospects in action in the Futures Game and even that has a very limited selection of players.

This year, the Spring Breakout took place March 13-16 and appears to have been an overwhelming success. One hopes that the league is eventually able to turn it into an actual tournament, but the event's current form is still miles better than what prospect hounds had before and really helps give us a sense of how the top names look at the start of a season.

Here is what we learned during the 2025 MLB Spring Breakout

It is important to remember that while the Spring Breakout is fun and a great way to get to know a prospect, it is still just a small one game sample. One needs to be careful drawing too many conclusions from a single game, but it can help inform some opinions that were already starting to form before the Spring Breakout ever took place.

Jacob Misiorowski is not ready yet and sticking as a starter with Brewers is no sure thing

Most thought that Brewers pitching prospect Jacob Misiorowski could force Milwaukee's hand and make their Opening Day roster this year. However, spring training did not treat the flame-throwing righty well as he posted a 9.39 ERA in four appearances as familiar command problems caused him issues. Ultimately, the Brewers decided to cut him from camp and send him back to the minor league backfields.

The Spring Breakout game was more of the same sadly as Misiorowski got tagged for three runs in less than two innings of work, although he did notch four strikeouts. Milwaukee truly thinks Misiorowski can make it as a starter, but his performance this spring suggests that a future in the bullpen could be in the cards.

The Red Sox's Big Three are the real deal

Heading into the 2025 Spring Breakout, the talk of baseball is the three-headed prospect monster in Boston with Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell, and Marcelo Mayer. All three players are considered among the best prospects in baseball and fans, especially Red Sox fans, are eager to see them in the big leagues.

True to form, the Big Three showed out in the Spring Breakout as all three guys homered. If we are being honest, the ball that Anthony crushed may not have landed yet. Expect all three players to see time in the majors at some point in 2025.

Roman Anthony hit this one really far. pic.twitter.com/pL42cnH5Wb — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 14, 2025

Yankees' Carlos Lagrange is an arm to keep an eye on

While Carlos Langrange isn't a household name by any stretch of the imagination, he isn't a complete unknown as Lagrange is currently New York's No. 19 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. However, Lagrange's showing in the Spring Breakout definitely got some folks' attention.

Lagrange did give up an inside-the-park home run, but his fastball also hit triple digits and he was mostly very much in control during his four innings of work. Walks have been a big problem for Lagrange in the minors and only having two real pitches points to a career in the bullpen, but that fastball in short stints could be special.

Trey Yesavage looked quite good in his pro debut

After the Blue Jays picked Trey Yesavage in the first round last year, fans were anxious to see him in action given the lack of rotation depth in Toronto. However, Yesavage did not pitch in the pros in 2024 after being drafted and it was unclear how he would look against professional hitters.

Thankfully, Yesavage looks like he is in great form as he threw two scoreless innings in the Spring Breakout which also happened to be his professional debut. We will have to see if Yesavage high release point and intriguing fastball/slider/splitter arsenal can keep hitters off balance over a long season, but all of the ingredients are still there.

Bubba Chandler's performance should have him firmly in line for a promotion in 2025

You won't struggle to find Pirates fans that wish Pittsburgh would give pitching prospect a shot at the big leagues right out of camp. However, the Pirates sent Chandler back to the minor league backfields and ended that dream before it could live very long at all.

Chandler's performance during the Spring Breakout isn't likely to quiet those calls anytime soon. After striking out four batters in two perfect innings of work, Chandler seems to be very close to being big league ready. Giving him a month or two to refine his offerings down at Triple-A is reasonable, but Pittsburgh may not be able to keep him down for much longer than that.

Jac Caglianone is going to be a problem

One of the more fun storylines from spring training has been top Royals prospect Jac Caglianone who was hitting tape measure home runs off proven arms and couldn't seem to make an out. Given that he was only drafted last year, that is some pretty impressive stuff. Unfortunately, Caglianone couldn't quite convince the Royals to be ultra-aggressive with him and he was finally sent back over to minor league camp last week.

However, after another scorched hit in the Spring Breakout game, it is becoming clear that Caglianone is on a mission to quell concerns with his hit tool and willingness to chase. Kansas City will want to see how he does against more advanced pitchers that will try to take advantage of his aggression. If he passes that test and continues to make loud contact, a quick trip through the minor leagues is entirely possible as he could be a special power bat.

