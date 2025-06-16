MLB standings by Devers dominance: How every team is impacted

The pain of watching several players get a crack at third base for the Boston Red Sox finally reached a breaking point for Rafael Devers. It all came crashing down — out of nowhere — with a trade that sent the star slugger to the San Francisco Giants.

FanSided's Robert Murray took everyone for a loop when he broke the news about Devers heading to the Bay Area on a random Sunday evening. One MLB executive went as far as to ask him if his account was hacked (rest assured, it wasn't). Nonetheless, with the new reality beginning to settle in, let's recalibrate the standings based on how the now-former Red Sox organizational centerpiece fares against clubs around the league.

Below, we adjust the 2025 league standings by Devers' career on-base plus slugging (OPS) percentage against every team, excluding the Red Sox and Giants. One of baseball's best hitters, the 28-year-old is feared whenever he steps to the plate. However, some may be dreading his arrival to the Giants more than others, specifically in the NL.

MLB standings by Rafael Devers' career OPS vs. opponents

Team Rafael Devers OPS 2025 Win-Loss Record Pittsburgh Pirates .465 29-44 Arizona Diamondbacks .602 36-35 Houston Astros .620 41-30 Athletics .656 29-44 Milwaukee Brewers .661 39-34 Tampa Bay Rays .690 39-32 Los Angeles Dodgers .728 43-29 Minnesota Twins .755 36-35 Detroit Tigers .773 46-27 New York Mets .780 45-27 Texas Rangers .805 36-36 San Diego Padres .827 39-31 Baltimore Orioles .853 30-40 Chicago White Sox .855 23-49 Los Angeles Angels .865 33-37 New York Yankees .880 42-28 Toronto Blue Jays .937 38-33 Kansas City Royals .965 34-38 Atlanta Braves .976 31-39 Seattle Mariners .998 36-34 Philadelphia Phillies 1.003 42-29 Washington Nationals 1.015 30-41 Miami Marlins 1.054 28-41 Chicago Cubs 1.057 44-28 Cleveland Guardians 1.064 35-35 Cincinnati Reds 1.071 37-35 Colorado Rockies 1.187 14-57 St. Louis Cardinals 1.198 37-35

Are the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates the Devers stoppers? They've had the fewest cracks of anyone at him (six games, 22 at-bats), and he hasn't faced them since 2023, but it's interesting to note. San Francisco hosts the Bucs from Jul. 28 to Jul. 30 before another series in Pittsburgh a week later. Let's see what happens when rubber meets road.

Devers was brought in to help San Fran get over the hump and dethrone their division rival Los Angeles Dodgers for the NL West crown. But the reigning World Series champions have handled him better than most in their minimal exposure (eight games, 30 at-bats). Yet, these two will get acquainted with each other quickly, with a matchup scheduled for mid-July (and often for years to come).

Unsurprisingly, Devers has torched the Colorado Rockies when given the chance. He's posted four home runs and eight RBI across 36 at-bats versus them. The Mile High franchise is on its way to a fourth consecutive last-place collective ERA finish, and the altitude does them no favors. For whatever it's worth, most of Devers' production against Colorado has come in Boston.

While the Giants aren't listed, they've held their own when throwing to Devers. San Francisco would slot in between the Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays (.727), which is markedly below his overall career rate (.859).

Note: Stats provided via MLB.com and Baseball-Reference.com entering play on June 16.