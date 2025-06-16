MLB standings by Devers dominance: How every team is impacted

The pain of watching several players get a crack at third base for the Boston Red Sox finally reached a breaking point for Rafael Devers. It all came crashing down — out of nowhere — with a trade that sent the star slugger to the San Francisco Giants.
FanSided's Robert Murray took everyone for a loop when he broke the news about Devers heading to the Bay Area on a random Sunday evening. One MLB executive went as far as to ask him if his account was hacked (rest assured, it wasn't). Nonetheless, with the new reality beginning to settle in, let's recalibrate the standings based on how the now-former Red Sox organizational centerpiece fares against clubs around the league.
Below, we adjust the 2025 league standings by Devers' career on-base plus slugging (OPS) percentage against every team, excluding the Red Sox and Giants. One of baseball's best hitters, the 28-year-old is feared whenever he steps to the plate. However, some may be dreading his arrival to the Giants more than others, specifically in the NL.
MLB standings by Rafael Devers' career OPS vs. opponents
Team
Rafael Devers OPS
2025 Win-Loss Record
Pittsburgh Pirates
.465
29-44
Arizona Diamondbacks
.602
36-35
Houston Astros
.620
41-30
Athletics
.656
29-44
Milwaukee Brewers
.661
39-34
Tampa Bay Rays
.690
39-32
Los Angeles Dodgers
.728
43-29
Minnesota Twins
.755
36-35
Detroit Tigers
.773
46-27
New York Mets
.780
45-27
Texas Rangers
.805
36-36
San Diego Padres
.827
39-31
Baltimore Orioles
.853
30-40
Chicago White Sox
.855
23-49
Los Angeles Angels
.865
33-37
New York Yankees
.880
42-28
Toronto Blue Jays
.937
38-33
Kansas City Royals
.965
34-38
Atlanta Braves
.976
31-39
Seattle Mariners
.998
36-34
Philadelphia Phillies
1.003
42-29
Washington Nationals
1.015
30-41
Miami Marlins
1.054
28-41
Chicago Cubs
1.057
44-28
Cleveland Guardians
1.064
35-35
Cincinnati Reds
1.071
37-35
Colorado Rockies
1.187
14-57
St. Louis Cardinals
1.198
37-35
Are the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates the Devers stoppers? They've had the fewest cracks of anyone at him (six games, 22 at-bats), and he hasn't faced them since 2023, but it's interesting to note. San Francisco hosts the Bucs from Jul. 28 to Jul. 30 before another series in Pittsburgh a week later. Let's see what happens when rubber meets road.
Devers was brought in to help San Fran get over the hump and dethrone their division rival Los Angeles Dodgers for the NL West crown. But the reigning World Series champions have handled him better than most in their minimal exposure (eight games, 30 at-bats). Yet, these two will get acquainted with each other quickly, with a matchup scheduled for mid-July (and often for years to come).
Unsurprisingly, Devers has torched the Colorado Rockies when given the chance. He's posted four home runs and eight RBI across 36 at-bats versus them. The Mile High franchise is on its way to a fourth consecutive last-place collective ERA finish, and the altitude does them no favors. For whatever it's worth, most of Devers' production against Colorado has come in Boston.
While the Giants aren't listed, they've held their own when throwing to Devers. San Francisco would slot in between the Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays (.727), which is markedly below his overall career rate (.859).
Note: Stats provided via MLB.com and Baseball-Reference.com entering play on June 16.