MLB standings ordered by updated World Series odds after Juan Soto signing
By Mark Powell
The New York Mets signed Juan Soto to a 15-year, $765 million contract on Sunday night. Steve Cohen put his money where his mouth is, and landed his top target. There's little more I can say about the situation than that. The Yankees put their best foot forward and offered well north of $700 million. It wasn't enough, as the Mets won out with a higher AAV and one less year. Heck, the Mets offer could end up paying Soto over $800 million should he reach all his incentives.
As we look forward, what sold Soto the most on the Mets is that Cohen isn't done spending. Yes, Soto will be the marquee signing of the winter for David Stearns and Co., but the Mets still must address their starting rotation. That won't happen overnight.
By signing with the Mets, Soto forfeited the path of least resistance to another World Series. The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the Mets way of an NL pennant – they learned that the hard way in 2024. LA and Shohei Ohtani aren't doing anywhere, which explains the latest World Series odds.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.
MLB standings by updated World Series odds after Juan Soto signing
The Soto signing doesn't drastically impact the perceived World Series favorites in MLB. However, per DraftKings, the Mets do have a far better chance of making it out of the National League than they previously did, ranking only behind the LA Dodgers and Atlanta Braves for the pennant.
Team
World Series odds
2024 record
Los Angeles Dodgers
+380
98-64
Atlanta Braves
+700
89-73
New York Mets
+800
89-73
New York Yankees
+900
94-68
Philadelphia Phillies
+1000
95-67
Baltimore Orioles
+1100
91-71
Houston Astros
+1300
88-73
San Diego Padres
+1500
93-69
Texas Rangers
+2800
78-84
Seattle Mariners
+2800
85-77
Cleveland Guardians
+2800
92-69
Minnesota Twins
+3000
82-80
Detroit Tigers
+3000
86-76
Arizona Diamondbacks
+3500
89-73
Chicago Cubs
+3500
83-79
Boston Red Sox
+3500
81-81
Milwaukee Brewers
+4000
93-69
Kansas City Royals
+4000
86-76
Toronto Blue Jays
+6000
74-88
Tampa Bay Rays
+6000
80-82
St. Louis Cardinals
+6000
83-79
Cincinnati Reds
+6000
77-85
San Francisco Giants
+8000
80-82
Pittsburgh Pirates
+10000
76-86
Athletics
+15000
69-93
Washington Nationals
+15000
71-91
Miami Marlins
+25000
62-100
Los Angeles Angels
+25000
63-99
Colorado Rockies
+40000
61-101
Chicago White Sox
+40000
41-121
The Mets World Series odds were sitting at +1400 on Sunday prior to signing Soto. Obviously, there has been a massive jump since then.
When paired with Francisco Lindor and perhaps Pete Alonso (assuming the Mets can convince the polar bear to re-sign), Soto makes for a powerful lineup in Queens. It doesn't guarantee them a World Series by any means, but they are certainly a threat to the Dodgers and arguably the favorites in the NL East.
That alone is worth spending someone else's money for Mets fans.