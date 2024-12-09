Fansided

MLB standings ordered by updated World Series odds after Juan Soto signing

Juan Soto signed with the New York Mets on Sunday night, which impacted the team's World Series odds.

By Mark Powell

World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Yankees - Game 4
World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Yankees - Game 4 / Elsa/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

The New York Mets signed Juan Soto to a 15-year, $765 million contract on Sunday night. Steve Cohen put his money where his mouth is, and landed his top target. There's little more I can say about the situation than that. The Yankees put their best foot forward and offered well north of $700 million. It wasn't enough, as the Mets won out with a higher AAV and one less year. Heck, the Mets offer could end up paying Soto over $800 million should he reach all his incentives.

As we look forward, what sold Soto the most on the Mets is that Cohen isn't done spending. Yes, Soto will be the marquee signing of the winter for David Stearns and Co., but the Mets still must address their starting rotation. That won't happen overnight.

By signing with the Mets, Soto forfeited the path of least resistance to another World Series. The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the Mets way of an NL pennant – they learned that the hard way in 2024. LA and Shohei Ohtani aren't doing anywhere, which explains the latest World Series odds.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.

MLB standings by updated World Series odds after Juan Soto signing

The Soto signing doesn't drastically impact the perceived World Series favorites in MLB. However, per DraftKings, the Mets do have a far better chance of making it out of the National League than they previously did, ranking only behind the LA Dodgers and Atlanta Braves for the pennant.

Team

World Series odds

2024 record

Los Angeles Dodgers

+380

98-64

Atlanta Braves

+700

89-73

New York Mets

+800

89-73

New York Yankees

+900

94-68

Philadelphia Phillies

+1000

95-67

Baltimore Orioles

+1100

91-71

Houston Astros

+1300

88-73

San Diego Padres

+1500

93-69

Texas Rangers

+2800

78-84

Seattle Mariners

+2800

85-77

Cleveland Guardians

+2800

92-69

Minnesota Twins

+3000

82-80

Detroit Tigers

+3000

86-76

Arizona Diamondbacks

+3500

89-73

Chicago Cubs

+3500

83-79

Boston Red Sox

+3500

81-81

Milwaukee Brewers

+4000

93-69

Kansas City Royals

+4000

86-76

Toronto Blue Jays

+6000

74-88

Tampa Bay Rays

+6000

80-82

St. Louis Cardinals

+6000

83-79

Cincinnati Reds

+6000

77-85

San Francisco Giants

+8000

80-82

Pittsburgh Pirates

+10000

76-86

Athletics

+15000

69-93

Washington Nationals

+15000

71-91

Miami Marlins

+25000

62-100

Los Angeles Angels

+25000

63-99

Colorado Rockies

+40000

61-101

Chicago White Sox

+40000

41-121

The Mets World Series odds were sitting at +1400 on Sunday prior to signing Soto. Obviously, there has been a massive jump since then.

When paired with Francisco Lindor and perhaps Pete Alonso (assuming the Mets can convince the polar bear to re-sign), Soto makes for a powerful lineup in Queens. It doesn't guarantee them a World Series by any means, but they are certainly a threat to the Dodgers and arguably the favorites in the NL East.

That alone is worth spending someone else's money for Mets fans.

feed

Home/New York Mets