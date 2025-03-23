MLB trade grades: Braves end Ian Anderson era in most depressing way possible

The Ian Anderson era is over in Atlanta. Anderson showed flashes of brilliance in the 2020 and 2021 campaigns with the Braves, but has failed to make much progress since then. Despite rumors that he might fit into the Atlanta rotation come Opening Day, Anderson apparently doesn't fit into the equation with Alex Anthopoulos, which is why he dealt the right-hander to a familiar face in Ron Washington.

The Braves rotation is loaded with talent as is, especially once Spencer Strider comes back from injury. Anderson would've been relegated to a long relief role at best. With Anaheim, Anderson may very well get an opportunity to start.

Anderson made his final Braves spring training start on Sunday, giving up two runs in three innings of underwhelming work. That was enough for Atlanta to decide moving on from him was a good idea.

MLB trade grades: What did the Braves get back for Ian Anderson?

Anderson is just the latest Braves failed pitching prospect. One can only hope the likes of AJ Smith-Shawver and Hurston Waldrep don't follow the same path. The Braves know more than most teams the value of pitching depth, as House That Hank Built's Eric Cole pointed out in his write-up of the trade itself:

"The headliner of this deal is the Braves giving up Anderson who came into camp with a chance of making their Opening Day rotation. Anderson literally JUST pitched for the Braves on Sunday, but it was another appearance where he couldn't find the strike zone and managed to just barely avoid major damage. It had become pretty clear that his time with the Braves was running out, although the timing of this trade was still pretty wild," Cole wrote.

Cole makes a valid point in that Anderson entered spring with a chance to earn a rotation spot. However, Atlanta did not see the necessary development from the righty to give him an opportunity over the likes of other top-rate prospects like Smith-Shawver and Waldrep. Pitching depth is important, but not if said options are inefficient. For Anthopoulos and Co., Anderson was not nearly good enough for a contending team.

The return in said trade is Jose Suarez, who has a 5.47 career ERA and hasn't pitched to that level since 2022. Over the past two seasons, Suarez has an ERA of 6.02 (2024) and 8.29 (2023). Perhaps the Braves believe they can rehabilitate him, but such a move screams flyer. The Braves were going to place Anderson on waivers, but got something for him instead, even if that something isn't a productive player.

Braves trade grade: C

Angels trade grade: B-