The Boston Red Sox had too much of a good thing, and flipped one of their starting pitcher assets to the Milwaukee Brewers for what could become farm system gold. It's time to tip your cap to Craig Breslow if you're a Red Sox fan, as Boston has acquired quite a bit in exchange for right-handed pitcher Quinn Priester.

Priester, who was once deemed an ace of the future in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, has struggled with health and control issues. Once in Boston, the Red Sox hoped a change of scenery would help Priester fulfill his potential. Instead, it was more of the same. Preister appeared in just one game with the Red Sox in 2024, and had a 1.80 ERA. He should receive more of an opportunity in Milwaukee, which is lacking in starting pitching depth in comparison to the Sox.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

MLB trade grades: Red Sox deal Quinn Priester to the Milwaukee Brewers

Priester is a former top prospect who is still young enough to become a valuable contributor with the Brewers, but on the surface this feels like a bit of an overpay. While Priester is just 24 years old, he hasn't shown much at the MLB level, and was unable to make the Red Sox rotation out of spring training. In fact, Boston had every reason to trade Priester, who was more or less backfill than a player of value with the Red Sox.

In return, Boston received a 19-year-old outfield prospect in Yophery Rodriguez. Rodriguez is the Brewers seventh-ranked prospect, and while the Red Sox won't see payout immediately due to his age, his potential alone makes this an intriguing pickup. Here is what MLB Pipeline wrote about Rodriguez, who was a top international signing in 2023:

"Rodriguez stands in the box as a 6-foot-1 left-handed hitter and twists slightly in before uncoiling on his swings. One of his standout traits in 2024 was his ability to focus on pitches in the zone, thus limiting chase and producing a healthy walk rate especially for someone with his limited experience. His power should be average as he catches up to more age-level competition, but the Brewers are working to add a little verticality to his swing to produce more line drives and fly balls that will allow the power to play more."

The fact that Boston acquired Rodriguez plus a competitive balance pick AND a PTBNL is icing on the cake. Priester may very well prove me wrong, but for now the Red Sox emerge as clear winners of this trade.

Boston Red Sox trade grade: B+

Milwaukee Brewers trade grade: C