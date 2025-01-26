MLB trade grades: Cubs redial Astros for second big trade of offseason
The Chicago Cubs made arguably the biggest trade of the offseason thus far, acquiring Kyle Tucker in a blockbuster deal with the Houston Astros. There's an inherent risk with Tucker, given the fact that he's on an expiring contract, but there's no denying the impact he can make in the Windy City in 2025. He's one of the best players in all of baseball, and should be an excellent fit in the middle of their lineup.
While Tucker is a great addition, the Cubs have been mostly quiet this offseason, shying away from other major moves that might help them get back to the postseason for the first time in a full season (excluding 2020) since 2018.
Fortunately, Jed Hoyer turned to that same Astros team to make another deal to fill another need, acquiring Ryan Pressly according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Chicago's return, as of this writing, is unknown.
Cubs finally get Ryan Pressly to waive no-trade clause, fortify bullpen in big way with trade with familiar foe
In his contract with the Astros, Pressly had a no-trade clause. Chicago's interest in acquiring the reliever was reported days ago, but it was anyone's best guess as to whether he'd actually waive the no-trade clause. He'd presumably have a chance to close in Chicago, but his family is in Houston. Fortunately for both sides, Pressly was willing to waive his no-trade clause to join the Cubs.
One of the biggest reasons why the Cubs failed to meet expectations in 2024 was because of their bullpen. The Cubs' bullpen ERA wasn't awful, but they blew 26 saves, tying them for the eighth most in the majors. Only one of the teams that blew more saves wound up making the postseason.
Pressly should help that bullpen late in games with his arrival. He posted a 3.49 ERA in 59 games this past season, serving as Houston's primary set-up man. His 3.10 FIP suggests he was even better than that ERA would indicate. He struggled in his lone postseason appearance, but his ability to dominate in October is part of why the Astros have had so much success in recent years. He had a 2.22 ERA and converted 14 saves in 14 tries in 46 postseason appearances entering this past season. He should help in the regular season and should help even more in October if the Cubs get there.
Losing a reliever like Pressly will undoubtedly hurt the Astros, but it isn't hard to see why they were willing to do a deal like this. With Josh Hader and Bryan Abreu still in the mix, the Astros should be just fine late in games, and, this deal allows the Astros to clear money up for a potential Alex Bregman return.
Now, if the Astros fail to re-sign Bregman or re-allocate Pressly's funds to another player, this is a deal that benefits nobody on Houston's side other than owner Jim Crane. With that in mind, hopefully, another move is coming, as on the surface, the Astros gain nothing in this deal.