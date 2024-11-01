MLB Trade Grades: Phillies give forgotten, failed top prospect a change of scenery
There was a moment in time when Scott Kingery was seen as an exciting prospect in the Philadelphia Phillies organization. He was so intriguing to the point that the Phillies gave him a six-year extension worth $24 million before he even made it to the majors.
Unfortunately, the Phillies wound up regretting their risky decision sooner than they ever could've imagined. He was given three seasons to prove himself as a major part of the organization but struggled mightily from 2018 to 2020 while appearing in 309 of a possible 384 games in those years. He appeared in just one game for the Phillies in the 2022 campaign and hasn't appeared in a big league game since. His extension ended after 2023, but Kingery remained in the Phillies organization this past season, spending all of it in the minor leagues.
With the 30-year-old almost certainly a lock to never appear in a big league game for the Phillies again, change was needed. Sure enough, the Phillies sent Kingery to the Los Angeles Angels on Friday in a deal for cash considerations, according to FanSided's Robert Murray.
MLB Trade Grades: Who won the Scott Kingery trade?
This deal almost certainly won't change the landscape for either one of these organizations. The Angels got a 30-year-old who hasn't appeared in an MLB game in a couple of years, and the Phillies got nothing more than what is likely a small sum of cash. Still, it's hard not to like this deal from an Angels perspective.
The Angels traded cash (something Arte Moreno might've just pocketed if it wasn't used) in exchange for Kingery. Even if Kingery doesn't amount to anything, taking a chance on a former top prospect in exchange for basically nothing can't hurt. It's not as if he'll be taking a spot on their 40-man roster, and he's going to have to prove himself if he ever wants a chance at the big-league level with the Angels.
As bad as Kingery was in the majors during his time with the Phillies, he did have a strong 2024 campaign for Triple-A Leigh Valley, slashing .268/.316/.488 with 25 home runs, 67 RBI, and 25 stolen bases. Will he produce in the majors for a new team? I have no idea, but why not give it a shot? There's no risk.
The Angels are a team devoid of much organizational depth at all in the infield, and with Anthony Rendon's injury history, having a player like Kingery stashed in Triple-A as depth can't hurt.
It's reasonable to not expect much of anything from Kingery in an Angels uniform, but given the fact that he was once a former top prospect and that he had a good year in 2024, it isn't the worst idea for a rebuilding team like the Angels to make a no-risk trade like this and see what he can do. In the absolute worst-case scenario, he struggles, and Moreno misses his money. Worse things have happened.
The Phillies did well getting some cash for a player who was likely to never see the majors for them again, but the Angels also did well, taking a chance on a somewhat forgotten former top prospect. The biggest winner of this deal is Kingery, who gets a change of scenery and a chance to revitalize his career in Anaheim.
Philadelphia Phillies trade grade: C
Los Angeles Angels trade grade: C+