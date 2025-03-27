MLB TV error: How to watch Opening Day without MLB's go-to streaming service

MLB TV is the most-streamed baseball service for the league itself. Thousands of fans pay for the service each year, including myself. Thusly, the worst time for MLB TV to be unavailable is Opening Day. Baseball fans have been waiting months to watch their favorite team play meaningful games. Without MLB TV, many of these same supporters are screwed, especially if they do not live locally.

On Opening Day 2025, MLB TV had some issues, which had baseball fans across the country and beyond complaining. As a Detroit Tigers fan in Pittsburgh, I can relate – my team's Opening Day game is not available in my current market. As much as I enjoy watching the Pirates at times, especially when Paul Skenes is pitching, he si not Tarik Skubal. These are not my Tigers (hopefully) taking down the Los Angeles Dodgers superteam.

How to watch Opening Day games without MLB TV

The answer to this question is not so simple. If you live locally, I'd recommend watching the game on local cable or out elsewhere. Bars and restaurants frequently show MLB games, especially on Opening Day. Many also have access to streaming packages which can play each and every game on any given day. Tigers vs Dodgers should be available at a sports bar down the street, for example.

If you cannot leave your house or prefer to stay home, your best bet is to sign up for a free subscription of Fubo, Hulu, Sling, YouTube TV or another straming service. Most of these have access to local broadcasts, which would be the easiest way to watch an out of market game if MLB TV isn't available.

MLB TV playback error: Baseball fans are upset for a reason

Baseball fans are upset with MLB TV errors on Opening Day, and they have every right to be. MLB doesn't do a good job of marketing top talent, or showcasing its best events. Opening Day is meant to be one of these showcase events, but again MLB has dropped the ball. MLB's aging demographic may be fine watching the local team win or lose rather than their favorite squad, but for those of us who don't qualify for an AARP card, missing out on Opening Day festivities when it's otherwise avoidable is less than ideal.