It sure looks like MLB hasn't actually fixed last year's uniform disaster

Yes, we're talking about uniforms again. No, this isn't a story from last spring training. Trust me, I am tired of talking about it. I thought Fanatics or Nike or whoever was to blame for last season's see-through uniform debacle was held accountable, but apparently the league hasn't completely solved this problem. It's like a rubik's cube – we got close, but then we put it down to do something fun, like play baseball.

In a photo posted by the Los Angeles Dodgers official social media account, Shohei Ohtani posed with teammates and Japanese superstars Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the newly-signed Roki Sasaki. The photograph itself would've been fine and, frankly, historic...were it not for a familiar issue with the pants.

White on white is always a risk. Any slight stain will ruin the vibe, and these guys play on literal dirt and grass. All that being said, one would prefer if the white uniforms left a little more up to the imagination. I am talking as opaque as possible.

"I thought we ditched these see-through pants," one Dodgers fan wrote.

More MLB fans wanted to know how the league let this happen AGAIN.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on. The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.

Someone please fix Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers pants

I do not like writing about pants. In fact, I'd much prefer to discuss the Dodgers projected starting rotation and the recent bullpen sessions thrown by Ohtani himself. It's an exciting time to be a baseball fan, and it has little to do with fashion.

When MLB and MLBPA faced similar issues last season, Fanatics directed the blame to Nike. MLBPA released a memo to players assuring them the problem would be fixed, and that was the end of it, or so we thought.

"This has been entirely a Nike issue," the memo to players read. "At its core, what has happened here is that Nike was innovating something that didn't need to be innovated."

It's important to note MLBPA has a partnership with Fanatics, which explains why the released a statement directly to the players, rather than through the media (until it was leaked, whoops).

"We cautioned Nike against various changes when they previewed them in 2022, particularly regarding pants," the union memo read. "MLB had been, and has been, aware of our concerns as well. Unfortunately, until recently Nike's position has essentially boiled down to -- 'nothing to see here, Players will need to adjust.'"

Players did adjust, and ultimately the on-field product distracted viewers from what I'd classify as a wardrobe malfunction. I leave the house every day looking far worse than Ohtani, Yamamoto and Sasaki in the photo above.

That being said...MLB ought to get to the bottom of this while they still can.