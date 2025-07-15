2025 Home Run Derby anthem singer makes fans forget Ingrid Andress' 2024 controversy

The 2025 MLB Home Run Derby has finally arrived. Eight players will compete in a tournament on Monday to see who will be crowned the champion this year in Atlanta.

Last year's Home Run Derby did steal some headlines, not just because of the thrilling finale between winner Teoscar Hernandez and Bobby Witt Jr., but because of the national anthem. Ingrid Andress, country pop singer and songwriter, received a ton of attention given her performance singing the national anthem. After the event, Andress announced that she was drunk while singing the anthem and checked into rehab.

All eyes were on the national anthem this year. So, who sung the anthem at the 2025 Home Run Derby?

Who sang the national anthem at the 2025 Home Run Derby?

The anthem was sung by Heather Headley, Tony and Grammy award winner.

Headley won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical back in 2000 for her role in the play Aida. Ten years later, Headley won the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary R&B Gospel Album.

This story will be updated with additional information.