MLB Home Run Derby live updates, bracket, HR totals and more from Atlanta

The Home Run Derby might be the biggest adrenaline rush of MLB All-Star weekend every year, but that could especially be true on Monday night in Atlanta's Truist Park with the eight sluggers set to take the field and see how many dingers they can hit. Not only is MLB home run leader Cal Raleigh coming in to compete and as the favorite, but some of the most exciting young players with unreal power are set to tee off for the HR Derby on Monday night.

James Wood, Oneil Cruz and Junior Caminero have wowed this season with their raw power, but now getting the chance to put that on full display in the Home Run Derby should be even more impressive than before. However, we've seen sleepers come and win the derby before, just ask Teoscar Hernandez from a year ago. But one thing we can guarantee is a boatload of entertainment that will have us all with Chris Berman's voice yelling "back-back-back-back..." in our heads.

We're here to help you keep up with all of the action on Monday night for Atlanta's 2025 Home Run Derby, so come along for the thrill ride with us and let's have some fun during All-Star weekend.

2025 MLB Home Run Derby field

Here's a look at the eight players competing in the 2025 Home Run Derby, in order of how they will go in the first round.

Player and Team Season HR Total James Wood (Nationals) 24 Brent Rooker (Athletics) 20 Junior Caminero (Rays) 23 Oneil Cruz (Pirates) 16 Byron Buxton (Twins) 21 Jazz Chisholm Jr. (Yankees) 17 Cal Raleigh (Mariners) 38 Matt Olson (Braves) 17

Hometown Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. had initially committed to the Home Run Derby but later dropped out and won't complete. Thankfully, the hometown fans should still get a treat from. local favorite as Matt Olson was named as his replacement. However, while Cal Raleigh is the MLB leader in home runs and the only player in the HR Derby field to have more than 30 home runs (or even 25), many eyes will still be on the likes of James Wood and Oneil Cruz with their prolific raw power.

Updated 2025 MLB Home Run Derby bracket

A change from some recent years in the Home Run Derby, there will not be an initial bracket for the contest. Instead, the eight sluggers will all get one three-minute round (or 40 pitches) to hit as many home runs as possible, plus bonus time where each player will get three outs. The players with the four highest home run totals in the first round will advance to the semifinals and then will be placed into a bracket based on their home run total. If there is a tie, it will be decided by the player who hit the longest home run in the first round.

Home Run Derby leaderboard: Most HRs in a single round, farthest HR

Most Home Runs in a Single Round

Leaderboard Home Runs Round 1. James Wood 16 First Round

Longest Home Runs

Leaderboard Distance Round 1. James Wood 486 feet First Round

Live updates and scores from every Home Run Derby matchup and round

Updates will be in reverse chronological order, with the most recent at the top.

James Wood, first round

First Round Total: 16

16 Longest Home Run: 486 feet

Wood got off to a bit of a slow start in his Home Run Derby debut, hitting only five home runs in the first half of his three minutes, which then led to him taking a timeout. Out of the timeout, he seemed to find a bit more of a rhythm, starting to absolutely tattoo baseballs all over Truist Park. That groove that he got into ultimately pushed him to 14 home runs in the first three minutes going into his bonus time with three outs to spare. He didn't make the most of that, hitting only two in his bonus swings, pushing his total to 16 for the round.