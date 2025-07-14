Who’s pitching to each Home Run Derby slugger (and why it might matter)

Some of the biggest, baddest sluggers in baseball have descended upon Atlanta's Truist Park, where they'll swing for the fences (and for a nice payday) at the 2025 Home Run Derby on Monday night. It's a loaded field, even without Ronald Acuña Jr., and the competition will be stiff.

With that in mind, every little edge could be the difference between hoisting the trophy and falling just short. And few edges are more important than your choice of pitcher: It's easy to take it for granted, but plenty of Derby bids have been done in by someone on the mound who just couldn't quite find the sweet spot when it counted.

So, who has this year's field chosen to help them on their path to glory? Each participant's choice of pitcher is below, as well as a look at what the numbers say about whether it's better to opt for a coach or a family member to do the honors.

Who will be pitching to each Home Run Derby participant?

Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves

Pitcher: Eddie Perez, Braves coach

It was originally supposed to be Ronald Acuña Jr. repping the hometown Braves in this year's Derby, but the former NL MVP was scratched from the event last week due to back discomfort. Olson, an Atlanta native who's participated in the Derby once before back in 2021, was more than happy to fill in, and he'll feel right at home in his home park and his usual BP pitcher on the mound.

James Wood, Washington Nationals

Pitcher: Ricky Gutierrez, Nationals third-base coach

A former professional infielder himself, Gutierrez knows a thing or two about throwing accuracy and consistency. Of course, it helps when you're throwing to Wood, a physical marvel at 6-foot-7 and 234 pounds who can hit the ball out of any part of any ballpark in the league. Just get it over the plate and let him do the rest.

Junior Caminero, Tampa Bay Rays

Pitcher: Tomas Francisco, Rays Major League field coordinator

Francisco got former Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena all the way to the final round against Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at the 2023 Derby, so when Caminero found out he was getting the call, he had no doubts about who his choice should be. Experience is crucial in a spot like this, with speed and accuracy both of the essence, and Francisco should help unlock the young Caminero's prodigious power.

Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners

Pitcher: Todd Raleigh, father

Raleigh is the first member of this year's Derby to opt against going with a member of his own coaching staff. Instead, he'll rely on his father Todd (a longtime coach himself) to give him good pitches to hit on Monday. But that's not the only family tie for the Raleighs in Atlanta: According to ESPN's Buster Olney, Raleigh's brother, also named Todd, will be doing the catching behind the plate.

Jazz Chisholm Jr., New York Yankees

Pitcher: Geron Sands, stepfather

It may seem a bit risky to opt for a family member on the big stage like this. But Sands knows what he's doing: He's been throwing BP to Chisholm since the latter was a kid in the Bahamas, and he's pitched for him at the Don't Blink Home Run Derby back home for years now.

Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins

Pitcher: Tommy Watkins, Twins third-base coach

A renaissance season has Buxton finally tapping into his immense promise, and a long-awaited trip to the Home Run Derby. Watkins is a seasoned hand on the mound, but as if the pressure of a packed ballpark and millions of dollars on the line wasn't enough, he'll also have to answer to Buxton's son Brix if things don't go well.

Oneil Cruz, Pittsburgh Pirates

Pitcher: Stephen Morales, Pirates assistant and Cruz's translator

Morales has been throwing BP for Cruz all year long, and his quick throwing motion from his playing days as a catcher will only help here. (There's a reason why the majority of big-league BP guys used to play catcher.) Literally no one in the Majors hits the ball harder than the Pirates phenom; if he can get the ball in the air and to the pull side consistently on Monday — areas where he's struggled a bit as a pro — he'll be tough to beat.

Brent Rooker, Athletics

Pitcher: Joe Caruso, family friend

Caruso coached Rooker as an amateur growing up, and he continues to do so during the offseason when the A's slugger heads back home to Tennessee. So you'd think he knows Rooker's swing like the back of his hand at this point, and where he wants the ball delivered. Write him off if you want, but Rooker has quietly blossomed into one of the best power hitters in the sport in recent years, with 89 dingers since the start of 2023.

What the numbers say about choosing your Derby pitcher

So that's five of the eight entrants who will be going with a coach as their pitcher, and three who have opted for the family route. But which is wiser? What does recent Home Run Derby history say about who you should have on the mound?

We went back and looked at who was pitching for the last 10 Derby winners. And the numbers are clear: If you want a memory, go with your family; if you want to win, maybe leave it to the professionals. Only three of the last 10 Derby winners did so with family on the mound: Pete Alonso with his cousin back in 2019, Bryce Harper with his dad in 2018 and Todd Frazier with his brother in 2015.

Year Winner Pitcher 2024 Teoscar Hernandez Dino Ebel, Dodgers third-base coach 2023 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. John Schneider, Blue Jays manager 2022 Juan Soto Jorge Mejia, former Nationals coach 2021 Pete Alonso Dave Jauss, Mets bench coach 2019 Pete Alonso Derek Morgan, cousin 2018 Bryce Harper Ron Harper, father 2017 Aaron Judge Danilo Valiente, Yankees BP pitcher 2016 Giancarlo Stanton Pat Shine, Marlins video replay coordinator and BP pitcher 2015 Todd Frazier Charlie Frazier, brother 2013 and 2014 Yoenis Cespedes Mike Gallego, A's third-base coach

Then again, Alonso could probably win if you or I were throwing him BP and Charlie Frazier was drafted in the sixth round by the Marlins back in 1999, so maybe that's not the best barometer. As for Harper? Well, let's just say there are those who would put an asterisk next to his win.