2025 MLB All-Star Game uniforms: Players return back to ASG roots in Atlanta

For all you nostalgic baseball fans, MLB is returning to its roots for the All-Star Game. Since 2019, the All-Star Game has had special jerseys designed for the game. Last year, MLB announced it was going back to the jersey format from 1930-2019, which is to wear team-specific home and road jerseys.

It’s a chance for players to represent the teams they play for throughout the year. The biggest nod has to be the Atlanta Braves getting to rep their jerseys as the host city. The jerseys will have All-Star Game patches on them as well as a badge on the lower part of the jersey. Each player will get customized hats for the game.

Though they won’t be worn during the All-Star Game itself, there were customized All-Star Game jerseys for this week. The players will get a chance to sport those before Tuesday’s game.

When will players get to wear the designed jerseys for the MLB All-Star Game?

Leading up to the game, the players will have a chance to wear the designed jerseys a few times, including players competing in the Home Run Derby. The jerseys will have “AL” and “NL” for each respective team. The AL jerseys will feature a dark blue color scheme while the NL will have a light blue color scheme.

Along with the Home Run Derby, the players will get to wear the All-Star designed jerseys during the Gatorade workout day as well.

Why did MLB change the All-Star Game jerseys ahead of 2025 season?

According to an ESPN story, the jersey change came after an outcry from players to change the overall uniforms for each team. It’s a change that’s going to happen over this season and next. This season was about changing the All-Star game jerseys and next year will be fully implementing the overall uniform change.

The big change for the uniforms is the change from the Nike Vapor Premier design that was in place last season and heavily criticized by players. The design from the 2023 season is the preferred choice.

The ESPN story said the roll out for the updated design started this season with all teams using the new change by the 2026 season. MLB said the delay was due to production timelines, making it difficult to fully implement for this season.