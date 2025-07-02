2025 MLB All-Star starters by team: Dodgers have broken baseball again

On Wednesday night, MLB revealed which players will start the 2025 All-Star Game for both the AL and the NL, the result of two phases of voting that have taken place over the last few weeks. There are some surprises up and down each lineup, and as always, some snubs worth getting righteously angry about.

But one thing no one can be shocked by: The Los Angeles Dodgers will be very, very well-represented. Despite a slew of injuries, the Dodgers have pulled away in the NL West and look every bit the World Series contender we expected them to be after another titanic offseason. So of course there are Dodgers up and down the National League lineup for this year's Midsummer Classic. But which teams have All-Star starters of their own to grab about? We've got the full team-by-team breakdown below.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

2025 MLB All-Star Game starters by team: Dodgers lead the pack

In a sign of just how widespread the talent is around the Majors, and how much parity reigns in as wide-open a season as we've seen in some time, only three teams will have more than one starter in this year's Midsummer Classic. And, fittingly, the two teams with the most starters are the two teams with the best records in baseball: The Dodgers and the Detroit Tigers.

The Gritty Tigs are sending at least three position players to Atlanta, with second baseman Gleyber Torres and outfielders Riley Greene and Javier Baez leading the way. And L.A. has matched them on the NL side. Shohei Ohtani has been locked in as the DH for a while now, leading all vote-getters across both leagues. He'll be joined by teammates Will Smith at catcher, Freddie Freeman at first base and Teoscar Hernandez in the outfield. The other team with more than one representative? The Chicago Cubs, with outfielders Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong.

And really, it's hard to argue it's not deserved. The only one of those four that you could maybe quibble with is Hernandez, who probably didn't deserve to make it over Kyle Tucker, Juan Soto or even his own teammate Andy Pages. But the Dodgers have defined 2025 since before the season even began, and they'll do so again in Atlanta.

Team Number of All-Stars Los Angeles Dodgers 3 (DH Shohei Ohtani, C Will Smith, 1B Freddie Freeman) Detroit Tigers 3 (2B Gleyber Torres, OF Riley Greene, OF Javier Baez) Chicago Cubs 2 (OF Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF Kyle Tucker) Arizona Diamondbacks 1 (2B Ketel Marte) Athletics 1 (SS Jacob Wilson) Atlanta Braves 1 (OF Ronald Acuna Jr.) Baltimore Orioles 1 (DH Ryan O'Hearn) Cleveland Guardians 1 (3B Jose Ramirez) New York Mets 1 (SS Francisco Lindor) New York Yankees 1 (OF Aaron Judge) San Diego Padres 1 (3B Manny Machado) Seattle Mariners 1 (C Cal Raleigh) Toronto Blue Jays 1 (1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.)

It's sort of remarkable that only three teams have multiple representatives, but kudos to fans around the country for getting out the vote for their guys. The Seattle Mariners rallied around Cal Raleigh amid his historic homer binge, and even the Athletics got rookie shortstop Jacob Wilson over the hump against a more established star in Kansas City Royals phenom Bobby Witt Jr.

Of course, we're still just halfway toward building the final rosters. There are still pitchers and reserves left, which will be determined by a combination of player ballots and the commissioner's office and will be announced at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 6.