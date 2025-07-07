2025 MLB draft: Complete order of picks for every round

MLB All-Star weekend is right on the horizon. In 2025, the Midsummer Classic will take place at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. While this will serve as a vacation for those who weren't named to either the AL or NL All Star teams, all 30 organizations will be hard at work. That's because they will be looking to secure their stars of the future in the 2025 MLB Draft.
The event takes place on Sunday, July 13, live from the Coca Cola Roxy in Cumberland, Ga.
There is so much intrigue surrounding this year's MLB Draft. First, there is no sure-fire first overall pick. The team that holds the No. 1 pick, the Washingtion Nationals, just fired general manager Mike Rizzo and manager Davey Martinez one week before the draft, and is reportedly torn between high-school infielder Ethan Holliday and LSU ace Kade Anderson. So now, that adds even more mystery to the top of the draft.
But fans of every team are probably wondering where their favorite squad picks in each round of the draft. Well, we have you covered.
Complete 2025 MLB Draft order for every round
Round 1 draft order
Pick #
Team
1
Washington Nationals
2
Los Angeles Angels
3
Seattle Mariners
4
Colorado Rockies
5
St. Louis Cardinals
6
Pittsburgh Pirates
7
Miami Marlins
8
Toronto Blue Jays
9
Cincinnati Reds
10
Chicago White Sox
11
Athletics
12
Texas Rangers
13
San Francisco Giants
14
Tampa Bay Rays
15
Boston Red Sox
16
Minnesota Twins
17
Chicago Cubs
18
Arizona Diamondbacks
19
Baltimore Orioles
20
Milwaukee Brewers
21
Houston Astros
22
Atlanta Braves
23
Kansas City Royals
24
Detroit Tigers
25
San Diego Padres
26
Philadelphia Phillies
27
Cleveland Guardians
28
Kansas City Royals *
29
Arizona Diamondbacks *
30
Baltimore Orioles *
31
Baltimore Orioles *
32
Milwaukee Brewers *
Picks 28 through 32 are compensation picks for both incentives and losing players in free agency.
The Kansas City Royals earned the No. 28 overall pick due in part to shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. finishing in the Top 3 in AL MVP voting.
The Arizona Diamondbacks earned the No. 29 pick for losing first baseman Christian Walker in free agency to the Houston Astros. The Baltimore Orioles received the No. 30 and 31 picks for losing Corbin Burnes to the Diamondbacks and Anthony Santander to the Toronto Blue Jays, respectively.
The Milwaukee Brewers got the No. 32 pick after losing shortstop Willy Adames Jr. to the San Francisco Giants.
Competitive Balance Round A
Pick #
Team
33
Boston Red Sox
34
Detroit Tigers
35
Seattle Mariners
36
Minnesota Twins
37
Tampa Bay Rays
38
New York Mets*
39
New York Yankees*
40
Los Angeles Dodgers*
41
Los Angeles Dodgers
42
Tampa Bay Rays
43
Miami Marlins
Competitive balance rounds give teams in the 10 smallest markets or 10 of those with the smallest revenue receive draft picks after Rounds 1 and 2. The groups of teams alternate between the two rounds each year.
These draft picks can be traded, as evidenced by the Red Sox earning the No. 33 pick from the Brewers for Quinn Priester, the Dodgers receiving the No. 41 pick from the Reds for Gavin Lux, and the Rays getting the No. 42 pick from the Athletics for Jeffrey Springs and Jacob Lopez
The New York Mets, New York Yankees, and Los Angeles Dodgers (Picks 38-40) each have a competitive balance pick due in part to having a 10-pick penalty for exceeding the surcharge threshold in the Competitive Balance Tax.
Round 2 draft order
Pick #
Team
44
Chicago White Sox
45
Colorado Rockies
46
Miami Marlins
47
Los Angeles Angels
48
Athletics
49
Washington Nationals
50
Pittsburgh Pirates
51
Cincinnati Reds
52
Texas Rangers
53
Tampa Bay Rays
54
Minnesota Twins
55
St. Louis Cardinals
56
Chicago Cubs
57
Seattle Mariners
58
Baltimore Orioles
59
Milwaukee Brewers
60
Atlanta Braves
61
Kansas City Royals
62
Detroit Tigers
63
Philadelphia Phillies
64
Cleveland Guardians
65
Los Angeles Dodgers
There are a bunch of teams who don't hold a second-round pick due to signing free agents who received qualifying offers from their former teams. Those without a second-round pick include the Astros, Blue Jays, Diamondbacks, Giants, Mets, Yankees, Red Sox and Padres.
Competitive Balance Round B
Pick #
Team
66
Cleveland Guardians
67
Tampa Bay Rays*
68
Milwaukee Brewers*
69
Baltimore Orioles
70
Cleveland Guardians *
71
Kansas City Royals
72
St. Louis Cardinals
73
Pittsburgh Pirates
74
Colorado Rockies
The Rays received the No. 67 pick as compensation for not signing 2024 No. 66 overall pick Tyler Bell. The Brewers also earned the No. 68 pick for not signing 2024 No. 67 overall pick Chris Levonas.
The Guardians, meanwhile, received the No. 70 pick from the Diamondbacks in exchange for first baseman Josh Naylor.
Round 3 draft order
Pick #
Team
75
Boston Red Sox
76
Chicago White Sox
77
Colorado Rockies
78
Miami Marlins
79
Los Angeles Angels
80
Washington Nationals
81
Toronto Blue Jays
82
Pittsburgh Pirates
83
Cincinnati Reds
84
Texas Rangers
85
San Francisco Giants
86
Tampa Bay Rays
87
Boston Red Sox
88
Minnesota Twins
89
St. Louis Cardinals
90
Chicago Cubs
91
Seattle Mariners
92
Arizona Diamondbacks
93
Baltimore Orioles
94
Milwaukee Brewers
95
Houston Astros
96
Atlanta Braves
97
Kansas City Royals
98
Detroit Tigers
99
San Diego Padres
100
Philadelphia Phillies
101
Cleveland Guardians
102
New York Mets
103
New York Yankees
104
Los Angeles Dodgers
105
Los Angeles Angels (Comp Pick)
Boston's No. 75 selection is a compensation pick after the Padres signed starting pitcher Nick Pivetta. As a result of this deal, the Padres lost their second-round selection.
The Athletics don't hold a third-round pick after signing Luis Severino away from the Mets.
The Angels received the No. 105 overall pick for not signing 2024 No. 81 pick Ryan Prager.
Round 4 draft order
Pick #
Team
106
Chicago White Sox
107
Colorado Rockies
108
Miami Marlins
109
Los Angeles Angels
110
Athletics
111
Washington Nationals
112
Toronto Blue Jays
113
Pittsburgh Pirates
114
Cincinnati Reds
115
Texas Rangers
116
San Francisco Giants
117
Tampa Bay Rays
118
Boston Red Sox
119
Minnesota Twins
120
St. Louis Cardinals
121
Chicago Cubs
122
Seattle Mariners
123
Arizona Diamondbacks
124
Baltimore Orioles
125
Milwaukee Brewers
126
Houston Astros
127
Atlanta Braves
128
Kansas City Royals
129
Detroit Tigers
130
San Diego Padres
131
Philadelphia Phillies
132
Cleveland Guardians
133
New York Mets
134
New York Yankees
135
Los Angeles Dodgers
136
Atlanta Braves (Comp pick)
The Braves' 136th overall selection is compensation for watching Max Fried sign with the Yankees. The Yankees lost out on the compensatory pick for losing Juan Soto, in addition to a second-round pick, due to signing Fried.
The Mets, meanwhile, lost their compensatory pick for losing Severino to the Athletics after signing Soto. The Astros also lost out on their compensatory pick for Alex Bregman signing with the Red Sox because they signed Walker.
Round 5 draft order
Pick #
Team
137
Chicago White Sox
138
Colorado Rockies
139
Miami Marlins
140
Los Angeles Angels
141
Athletics
142
Washington Nationals
143
Toronto Blue Jays
144
Pittsburgh Pirates
145
Cincinnati Reds
146
Texas Rangers
147
Tampa Bay Rays
148
Boston Red Sox
149
Minnesota Twins
150
St. Louis Cardinals
151
Chicago Cubs
152
Seattle Mariners
153
Arizona Diamondbacks
154
Baltimore Orioles
155
Milwaukee Brewers
156
Houston Astros
157
Atlanta Braves
158
Kansas City Royals
159
Detroit Tigers
160
San Diego Padres
161
Philadelphia Phillies
162
Cleveland Guardians
163
New York Mets
164
New York Yankees
165
Los Angeles Dodgers
The Giants don't hold a fifth-round pick due to signing Willy Adames.
Remaining rounds draft order
Draft Order
Team
1
Chicago White Sox
2
Colorado Rockies
3
Miami Marlins
4
Los Angeles Angels
5
Athletics
6
Washington Nationals
7
Toronto Blue Jays
8
Pittsburgh Pirates
9
Cincinnati Reds
10
Texas Rangers
11
San Francisco Giants
12
Tampa Bay Rays
13
Boston Red Sox
14
Minnesota Twins
15
St. Louis Cardinals
16
Chicago Cubs
17
Seattle Mariners
18
Arizona Diamondbacks
19
Baltimore Orioles
20
Milwaukee Brewers
21
Houston Astros
22
Atlanta Braves
23
Kansas City Royals
24
Detroit Tigers
25
San Diego Padres
26
Philadelphia Phillies
27
Cleveland Guardians
28
New York Mets
29
New York Yankees
30
Los Angeles Dodgers
This will be the exact draft order for every round past the fifth. There will be 20 rounds in the 2025 draft. The event will conclude on Monday, July 14.