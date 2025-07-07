2025 MLB draft: Complete order of picks for every round

MLB All-Star weekend is right on the horizon. In 2025, the Midsummer Classic will take place at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. While this will serve as a vacation for those who weren't named to either the AL or NL All Star teams, all 30 organizations will be hard at work. That's because they will be looking to secure their stars of the future in the 2025 MLB Draft.

The event takes place on Sunday, July 13, live from the Coca Cola Roxy in Cumberland, Ga.

There is so much intrigue surrounding this year's MLB Draft. First, there is no sure-fire first overall pick. The team that holds the No. 1 pick, the Washingtion Nationals, just fired general manager Mike Rizzo and manager Davey Martinez one week before the draft, and is reportedly torn between high-school infielder Ethan Holliday and LSU ace Kade Anderson. So now, that adds even more mystery to the top of the draft.

But fans of every team are probably wondering where their favorite squad picks in each round of the draft. Well, we have you covered.

Complete 2025 MLB Draft order for every round

Round 1 draft order

Pick # Team 1 Washington Nationals 2 Los Angeles Angels 3 Seattle Mariners 4 Colorado Rockies 5 St. Louis Cardinals 6 Pittsburgh Pirates 7 Miami Marlins 8 Toronto Blue Jays 9 Cincinnati Reds 10 Chicago White Sox 11 Athletics 12 Texas Rangers 13 San Francisco Giants 14 Tampa Bay Rays 15 Boston Red Sox 16 Minnesota Twins 17 Chicago Cubs 18 Arizona Diamondbacks 19 Baltimore Orioles 20 Milwaukee Brewers 21 Houston Astros 22 Atlanta Braves 23 Kansas City Royals 24 Detroit Tigers 25 San Diego Padres 26 Philadelphia Phillies 27 Cleveland Guardians 28 Kansas City Royals * 29 Arizona Diamondbacks * 30 Baltimore Orioles * 31 Baltimore Orioles * 32 Milwaukee Brewers *

Picks 28 through 32 are compensation picks for both incentives and losing players in free agency.

The Kansas City Royals earned the No. 28 overall pick due in part to shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. finishing in the Top 3 in AL MVP voting.

The Arizona Diamondbacks earned the No. 29 pick for losing first baseman Christian Walker in free agency to the Houston Astros. The Baltimore Orioles received the No. 30 and 31 picks for losing Corbin Burnes to the Diamondbacks and Anthony Santander to the Toronto Blue Jays, respectively.

The Milwaukee Brewers got the No. 32 pick after losing shortstop Willy Adames Jr. to the San Francisco Giants.

Competitive Balance Round A

Pick # Team 33 Boston Red Sox 34 Detroit Tigers 35 Seattle Mariners 36 Minnesota Twins 37 Tampa Bay Rays 38 New York Mets* 39 New York Yankees* 40 Los Angeles Dodgers* 41 Los Angeles Dodgers 42 Tampa Bay Rays 43 Miami Marlins

Competitive balance rounds give teams in the 10 smallest markets or 10 of those with the smallest revenue receive draft picks after Rounds 1 and 2. The groups of teams alternate between the two rounds each year.

These draft picks can be traded, as evidenced by the Red Sox earning the No. 33 pick from the Brewers for Quinn Priester, the Dodgers receiving the No. 41 pick from the Reds for Gavin Lux, and the Rays getting the No. 42 pick from the Athletics for Jeffrey Springs and Jacob Lopez

The New York Mets, New York Yankees, and Los Angeles Dodgers (Picks 38-40) each have a competitive balance pick due in part to having a 10-pick penalty for exceeding the surcharge threshold in the Competitive Balance Tax.

Round 2 draft order

Pick # Team 44 Chicago White Sox 45 Colorado Rockies 46 Miami Marlins 47 Los Angeles Angels 48 Athletics 49 Washington Nationals 50 Pittsburgh Pirates 51 Cincinnati Reds 52 Texas Rangers 53 Tampa Bay Rays 54 Minnesota Twins 55 St. Louis Cardinals 56 Chicago Cubs 57 Seattle Mariners 58 Baltimore Orioles 59 Milwaukee Brewers 60 Atlanta Braves 61 Kansas City Royals 62 Detroit Tigers 63 Philadelphia Phillies 64 Cleveland Guardians 65 Los Angeles Dodgers

There are a bunch of teams who don't hold a second-round pick due to signing free agents who received qualifying offers from their former teams. Those without a second-round pick include the Astros, Blue Jays, Diamondbacks, Giants, Mets, Yankees, Red Sox and Padres.

Competitive Balance Round B

Pick # Team 66 Cleveland Guardians 67 Tampa Bay Rays* 68 Milwaukee Brewers* 69 Baltimore Orioles 70 Cleveland Guardians * 71 Kansas City Royals 72 St. Louis Cardinals 73 Pittsburgh Pirates 74 Colorado Rockies

The Rays received the No. 67 pick as compensation for not signing 2024 No. 66 overall pick Tyler Bell. The Brewers also earned the No. 68 pick for not signing 2024 No. 67 overall pick Chris Levonas.

The Guardians, meanwhile, received the No. 70 pick from the Diamondbacks in exchange for first baseman Josh Naylor.

Round 3 draft order

Pick # Team 75 Boston Red Sox 76 Chicago White Sox 77 Colorado Rockies 78 Miami Marlins 79 Los Angeles Angels 80 Washington Nationals 81 Toronto Blue Jays 82 Pittsburgh Pirates 83 Cincinnati Reds 84 Texas Rangers 85 San Francisco Giants 86 Tampa Bay Rays 87 Boston Red Sox 88 Minnesota Twins 89 St. Louis Cardinals 90 Chicago Cubs 91 Seattle Mariners 92 Arizona Diamondbacks 93 Baltimore Orioles 94 Milwaukee Brewers 95 Houston Astros 96 Atlanta Braves 97 Kansas City Royals 98 Detroit Tigers 99 San Diego Padres 100 Philadelphia Phillies 101 Cleveland Guardians 102 New York Mets 103 New York Yankees 104 Los Angeles Dodgers 105 Los Angeles Angels (Comp Pick)

Boston's No. 75 selection is a compensation pick after the Padres signed starting pitcher Nick Pivetta. As a result of this deal, the Padres lost their second-round selection.

The Athletics don't hold a third-round pick after signing Luis Severino away from the Mets.

The Angels received the No. 105 overall pick for not signing 2024 No. 81 pick Ryan Prager.

Round 4 draft order

Pick # Team 106 Chicago White Sox 107 Colorado Rockies 108 Miami Marlins 109 Los Angeles Angels 110 Athletics 111 Washington Nationals 112 Toronto Blue Jays 113 Pittsburgh Pirates 114 Cincinnati Reds 115 Texas Rangers 116 San Francisco Giants 117 Tampa Bay Rays 118 Boston Red Sox 119 Minnesota Twins 120 St. Louis Cardinals 121 Chicago Cubs 122 Seattle Mariners 123 Arizona Diamondbacks 124 Baltimore Orioles 125 Milwaukee Brewers 126 Houston Astros 127 Atlanta Braves 128 Kansas City Royals 129 Detroit Tigers 130 San Diego Padres 131 Philadelphia Phillies 132 Cleveland Guardians 133 New York Mets 134 New York Yankees 135 Los Angeles Dodgers 136 Atlanta Braves (Comp pick)

The Braves' 136th overall selection is compensation for watching Max Fried sign with the Yankees. The Yankees lost out on the compensatory pick for losing Juan Soto, in addition to a second-round pick, due to signing Fried.

The Mets, meanwhile, lost their compensatory pick for losing Severino to the Athletics after signing Soto. The Astros also lost out on their compensatory pick for Alex Bregman signing with the Red Sox because they signed Walker.

Round 5 draft order

Pick # Team 137 Chicago White Sox 138 Colorado Rockies 139 Miami Marlins 140 Los Angeles Angels 141 Athletics 142 Washington Nationals 143 Toronto Blue Jays 144 Pittsburgh Pirates 145 Cincinnati Reds 146 Texas Rangers 147 Tampa Bay Rays 148 Boston Red Sox 149 Minnesota Twins 150 St. Louis Cardinals 151 Chicago Cubs 152 Seattle Mariners 153 Arizona Diamondbacks 154 Baltimore Orioles 155 Milwaukee Brewers 156 Houston Astros 157 Atlanta Braves 158 Kansas City Royals 159 Detroit Tigers 160 San Diego Padres 161 Philadelphia Phillies 162 Cleveland Guardians 163 New York Mets 164 New York Yankees 165 Los Angeles Dodgers

The Giants don't hold a fifth-round pick due to signing Willy Adames.

Remaining rounds draft order

Draft Order Team 1 Chicago White Sox 2 Colorado Rockies 3 Miami Marlins 4 Los Angeles Angels 5 Athletics 6 Washington Nationals 7 Toronto Blue Jays 8 Pittsburgh Pirates 9 Cincinnati Reds 10 Texas Rangers 11 San Francisco Giants 12 Tampa Bay Rays 13 Boston Red Sox 14 Minnesota Twins 15 St. Louis Cardinals 16 Chicago Cubs 17 Seattle Mariners 18 Arizona Diamondbacks 19 Baltimore Orioles 20 Milwaukee Brewers 21 Houston Astros 22 Atlanta Braves 23 Kansas City Royals 24 Detroit Tigers 25 San Diego Padres 26 Philadelphia Phillies 27 Cleveland Guardians 28 New York Mets 29 New York Yankees 30 Los Angeles Dodgers

This will be the exact draft order for every round past the fifth. There will be 20 rounds in the 2025 draft. The event will conclude on Monday, July 14.