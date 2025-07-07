Fansided

2025 MLB draft: Complete order of picks for every round

What is the full order for the 2025 MLB Draft? We have you covered.
MLB All-Star weekend is right on the horizon. In 2025, the Midsummer Classic will take place at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. While this will serve as a vacation for those who weren't named to either the AL or NL All Star teams, all 30 organizations will be hard at work. That's because they will be looking to secure their stars of the future in the 2025 MLB Draft.

The event takes place on Sunday, July 13, live from the Coca Cola Roxy in Cumberland, Ga.

There is so much intrigue surrounding this year's MLB Draft. First, there is no sure-fire first overall pick. The team that holds the No. 1 pick, the Washingtion Nationals, just fired general manager Mike Rizzo and manager Davey Martinez one week before the draft, and is reportedly torn between high-school infielder Ethan Holliday and LSU ace Kade Anderson. So now, that adds even more mystery to the top of the draft.

But fans of every team are probably wondering where their favorite squad picks in each round of the draft. Well, we have you covered.

Complete 2025 MLB Draft order for every round

Round 1 draft order

Pick #

Team

1

Washington Nationals

2

Los Angeles Angels

3

Seattle Mariners

4

Colorado Rockies

5

St. Louis Cardinals

6

Pittsburgh Pirates

7

Miami Marlins

8

Toronto Blue Jays

9

Cincinnati Reds

10

Chicago White Sox

11

Athletics

12

Texas Rangers

13

San Francisco Giants

14

Tampa Bay Rays

15

Boston Red Sox

16

Minnesota Twins

17

Chicago Cubs

18

Arizona Diamondbacks

19

Baltimore Orioles

20

Milwaukee Brewers

21

Houston Astros

22

Atlanta Braves

23

Kansas City Royals

24

Detroit Tigers

25

San Diego Padres

26

Philadelphia Phillies

27

Cleveland Guardians

28

Kansas City Royals *

29

Arizona Diamondbacks *

30

Baltimore Orioles *

31

Baltimore Orioles *

32

Milwaukee Brewers *

Picks 28 through 32 are compensation picks for both incentives and losing players in free agency.

The Kansas City Royals earned the No. 28 overall pick due in part to shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. finishing in the Top 3 in AL MVP voting.

The Arizona Diamondbacks earned the No. 29 pick for losing first baseman Christian Walker in free agency to the Houston Astros. The Baltimore Orioles received the No. 30 and 31 picks for losing Corbin Burnes to the Diamondbacks and Anthony Santander to the Toronto Blue Jays, respectively.

The Milwaukee Brewers got the No. 32 pick after losing shortstop Willy Adames Jr. to the San Francisco Giants.

Competitive Balance Round A

Pick #

Team

33

Boston Red Sox

34

Detroit Tigers

35

Seattle Mariners

36

Minnesota Twins

37

Tampa Bay Rays

38

New York Mets*

39

New York Yankees*

40

Los Angeles Dodgers*

41

Los Angeles Dodgers

42

Tampa Bay Rays

43

Miami Marlins

Competitive balance rounds give teams in the 10 smallest markets or 10 of those with the smallest revenue receive draft picks after Rounds 1 and 2. The groups of teams alternate between the two rounds each year.

These draft picks can be traded, as evidenced by the Red Sox earning the No. 33 pick from the Brewers for Quinn Priester, the Dodgers receiving the No. 41 pick from the Reds for Gavin Lux, and the Rays getting the No. 42 pick from the Athletics for Jeffrey Springs and Jacob Lopez

The New York Mets, New York Yankees, and Los Angeles Dodgers (Picks 38-40) each have a competitive balance pick due in part to having a 10-pick penalty for exceeding the surcharge threshold in the Competitive Balance Tax.

Round 2 draft order

Pick #

Team

44

Chicago White Sox

45

Colorado Rockies

46

Miami Marlins

47

Los Angeles Angels

48

Athletics

49

Washington Nationals

50

Pittsburgh Pirates

51

Cincinnati Reds

52

Texas Rangers

53

Tampa Bay Rays

54

Minnesota Twins

55

St. Louis Cardinals

56

Chicago Cubs

57

Seattle Mariners

58

Baltimore Orioles

59

Milwaukee Brewers

60

Atlanta Braves

61

Kansas City Royals

62

Detroit Tigers

63

Philadelphia Phillies

64

Cleveland Guardians

65

Los Angeles Dodgers

There are a bunch of teams who don't hold a second-round pick due to signing free agents who received qualifying offers from their former teams. Those without a second-round pick include the Astros, Blue Jays, Diamondbacks, Giants, Mets, Yankees, Red Sox and Padres.

Competitive Balance Round B

Pick #

Team

66

Cleveland Guardians

67

Tampa Bay Rays*

68

Milwaukee Brewers*

69

Baltimore Orioles

70

Cleveland Guardians *

71

Kansas City Royals

72

St. Louis Cardinals

73

Pittsburgh Pirates

74

Colorado Rockies

The Rays received the No. 67 pick as compensation for not signing 2024 No. 66 overall pick Tyler Bell. The Brewers also earned the No. 68 pick for not signing 2024 No. 67 overall pick Chris Levonas.

The Guardians, meanwhile, received the No. 70 pick from the Diamondbacks in exchange for first baseman Josh Naylor.

Round 3 draft order

Pick #

Team

75

Boston Red Sox

76

Chicago White Sox

77

Colorado Rockies

78

Miami Marlins

79

Los Angeles Angels

80

Washington Nationals

81

Toronto Blue Jays

82

Pittsburgh Pirates

83

Cincinnati Reds

84

Texas Rangers

85

San Francisco Giants

86

Tampa Bay Rays

87

Boston Red Sox

88

Minnesota Twins

89

St. Louis Cardinals

90

Chicago Cubs

91

Seattle Mariners

92

Arizona Diamondbacks

93

Baltimore Orioles

94

Milwaukee Brewers

95

Houston Astros

96

Atlanta Braves

97

Kansas City Royals

98

Detroit Tigers

99

San Diego Padres

100

Philadelphia Phillies

101

Cleveland Guardians

102

New York Mets

103

New York Yankees

104

Los Angeles Dodgers

105

Los Angeles Angels (Comp Pick)

Boston's No. 75 selection is a compensation pick after the Padres signed starting pitcher Nick Pivetta. As a result of this deal, the Padres lost their second-round selection.

The Athletics don't hold a third-round pick after signing Luis Severino away from the Mets.

The Angels received the No. 105 overall pick for not signing 2024 No. 81 pick Ryan Prager.

Round 4 draft order

Pick #

Team

106

Chicago White Sox

107

Colorado Rockies

108

Miami Marlins

109

Los Angeles Angels

110

Athletics

111

Washington Nationals

112

Toronto Blue Jays

113

Pittsburgh Pirates

114

Cincinnati Reds

115

Texas Rangers

116

San Francisco Giants

117

Tampa Bay Rays

118

Boston Red Sox

119

Minnesota Twins

120

St. Louis Cardinals

121

Chicago Cubs

122

Seattle Mariners

123

Arizona Diamondbacks

124

Baltimore Orioles

125

Milwaukee Brewers

126

Houston Astros

127

Atlanta Braves

128

Kansas City Royals

129

Detroit Tigers

130

San Diego Padres

131

Philadelphia Phillies

132

Cleveland Guardians

133

New York Mets

134

New York Yankees

135

Los Angeles Dodgers

136

Atlanta Braves (Comp pick)

The Braves' 136th overall selection is compensation for watching Max Fried sign with the Yankees. The Yankees lost out on the compensatory pick for losing Juan Soto, in addition to a second-round pick, due to signing Fried.

The Mets, meanwhile, lost their compensatory pick for losing Severino to the Athletics after signing Soto. The Astros also lost out on their compensatory pick for Alex Bregman signing with the Red Sox because they signed Walker.

Round 5 draft order

Pick #

Team

137

Chicago White Sox

138

Colorado Rockies

139

Miami Marlins

140

Los Angeles Angels

141

Athletics

142

Washington Nationals

143

Toronto Blue Jays

144

Pittsburgh Pirates

145

Cincinnati Reds

146

Texas Rangers

147

Tampa Bay Rays

148

Boston Red Sox

149

Minnesota Twins

150

St. Louis Cardinals

151

Chicago Cubs

152

Seattle Mariners

153

Arizona Diamondbacks

154

Baltimore Orioles

155

Milwaukee Brewers

156

Houston Astros

157

Atlanta Braves

158

Kansas City Royals

159

Detroit Tigers

160

San Diego Padres

161

Philadelphia Phillies

162

Cleveland Guardians

163

New York Mets

164

New York Yankees

165

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Giants don't hold a fifth-round pick due to signing Willy Adames.

Remaining rounds draft order

Draft Order

Team

1

Chicago White Sox

2

Colorado Rockies

3

Miami Marlins

4

Los Angeles Angels

5

Athletics

6

Washington Nationals

7

Toronto Blue Jays

8

Pittsburgh Pirates

9

Cincinnati Reds

10

Texas Rangers

11

San Francisco Giants

12

Tampa Bay Rays

13

Boston Red Sox

14

Minnesota Twins

15

St. Louis Cardinals

16

Chicago Cubs

17

Seattle Mariners

18

Arizona Diamondbacks

19

Baltimore Orioles

20

Milwaukee Brewers

21

Houston Astros

22

Atlanta Braves

23

Kansas City Royals

24

Detroit Tigers

25

San Diego Padres

26

Philadelphia Phillies

27

Cleveland Guardians

28

New York Mets

29

New York Yankees

30

Los Angeles Dodgers

This will be the exact draft order for every round past the fifth. There will be 20 rounds in the 2025 draft. The event will conclude on Monday, July 14.

