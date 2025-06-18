3 Braves players that have made themselves untradeable at the deadline

The Atlanta Braves have a decision to make as the MLB trade deadline looms. They have to decide to either "buy" and make a Wild Card, or waive the white flag on the season and start trading guys likeMarcell Ozuna.

There are solid arguments for both paths. Sure, the Braves are not in a good spot right now, but their roster is supremely talented. It would not be surprising to see them get hot. On the flip side, the odds of them actually making the postseason are slim, and even if Ozuna is the only player they trade, they can receive a haul for what will absolutely be one of, if not the best bat available.

Regardless of what the Braves do, though, it's hard to envision any of these three players getting dealt.

3) Raisel Iglesias' struggles have made him virtually untradeable

There were questions about who'd set up for Raisel Iglesias late in games, but with how he had pitched in a Braves uniform and for a majority of his MLB career, there was reason to believe he'd be just fine as the team's closer. Well, Iglesias has been anything but fine as a closer. In fact, he was removed from the role entirely as a result of his struggles.

The 35-year-old had a 6.75 ERA in 25 appearances and 24 innings of work as Atlanta's primary closer before being taken out of the role. He had blown four of his 12 save opportunities and taken five losses in those appearances. He's thrown two scoreless innings since his demotion, but he needs to show more to prove that he's turned his season around.

If the Braves want to turn their season around, they'll need to keep Iglesias and hope he turns it around, given their lack of alternatives to turn to late in games. If they're set on selling, who is going to trade for Iglesias, who is making $16 million this season before hitting free agency in the winter? Perhaps if the Braves eat money, they can find a suitor, but at that point, they might deem it more worthwhile to hold onto him. Barring a turnaround, it's hard to envision Iglesias getting dealt right now.

2) Dylan Lee is too valuable for the Braves to trade

The Braves' bullpen has been mostly a mess this season. Iglesias has struggled, but as mentioned above, they don't have much in terms of reliability in front of him. Dylan Lee is an exception to that, as he's had another fine season for the Braves. The southpaw has a 2.03 ERA in a team-leading 32 appearances. He's struck out 32 batters in 31 innings of work.

Lee has consistently been rock solid for the Braves throughout his career, and an argument can be made that he's never been better than he's been this season. With that in mind, the Braves simply can't trade him.

Lee would fetch a very nice return given his track record, how he's performed this season, and his three additional years of club control, but he's also a very important piece for the Braves. Whether they're competing this season or not, they don't have the bullpen depth to even consider trading him, assuming they intend to compete in 2026 and beyond.

1) Drake Baldwin has played his way into being a franchise cornerstone

Sean Murphy appeared to have a stranglehold on the catcher spot entering the season, especially with the Braves declining Travis d'Arnaud's club option. Muprhy's spring training injury opened the door for Drake Baldwin to make the team, and he ran with it. He played so well to the point where he stuck around when Murphy returned and has cut into Murphy's playing time.

Baldwin is slashing .287/.336/.471 with seven home runs and 19 RBI in 46 games this season. If he isn't the NL Rookie of the Year favorite, he's certainly in the discussion. He looks like a budding star and a potential franchise cornerstone for Atlanta. That's a player the Braves simply cannot trade.

A Baldwin trade would've made sense entering the year with Murphy locked in on a hefty long-term deal, but if one of them has to get traded now, Murphy feels like the guy to go. Baldwin's upside is too high for the Braves to even consider trading. If anything, the Braves should be coming up with creative ways to get him and Murphy in the lineup together more regularly.