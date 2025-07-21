3 Cubs trade rumors that must become reality to hold off Brewers in the NL Central

The Chicago Cubs have to be buyers at the trade deadline if they want to remain atop the National League with October around the corner. The Cubs have been the center of quite a few rumors when it comes to trades. That’s good for them that it seems they have a plan, but they could easily make the wrong move at the trade deadline, keeping them from staying atop the NL and the NL Central.

The Milwaukee Brewers are closing in on the Cubs, so how they navigate these next few weeks very well could determine if they’ll be the top team heading into the postseason, or have to battle through the wild card in a crowded National League. Here’s the rumors around the Cubs and how they’ll attack the MLB trade deadline.

Sandy Alcantara is a name floating around in trade rumors, should the Cubbies bite?

Going after Miami starter Sandy Alcantara could very well implode for them. Alcantara is having a rough season and could still be recovering from his Tommy John Surgery as well, which kept him out all of 2024. The Marlins, while maybe looking to move Alcantara this summer, might have to hold off on that.

According to a Yahoo Sports story, the Marlins could have been interested in bringing in a slew of prospects for Alcantara, but he’s not quite worth that right now. He’s 4-9 in 19 starts in 2025 and 7.14 ERA, the highest of his career, and a 1.49 WHIP, the highest of his career since 2018. His 73 strikeouts is the lowest of any season he’s had at least 10 appearances and is on pace for his lowest strikeout total of his career.

The Cubs should steer clear of Alcantara as his struggles after Tommy John Surgery have ballooned his stats this season. Maybe they look at bringing him in the winter, but making a move for him now would be catastrophic. The Cubs need to put themselves in position to get better, not get worse.

Chicago’s pitching staff has been solid this year and adding Alcantara in the mix, even if he’s an addition for playoff depth, probably isn’t worth it. On games he’s on the mound, it would put a lot of pressure on the offense. And assuming he jumps one of the other starters in the rotation would mean you’re expecting him to do something he hasn’t really done this year.

Mitch Keller could help this rotation in ways Sandy Alcantara would hurt it

While the Cubs should pass on Alcantara, they could key in on Mitch Keller. The Cubs need some help with Jameson Taillon out with a calf injury. Keller is the much better option with addressing their pitching depth. Though his win percentage isn’t great, Keller is having one of the best seasons of his MLB career.

He’s closing in on 100 strikeouts this season with a 3.48 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP. The Pirates are once again struggling this year, but Keller has been a consistent arm in their bullpen, which could do wonders for a contender like the Cubs.

Depending on how long Taillon is out for, adding another arm like Keller might be worth it for the Cubs. They could ride it out and wait for Taillon to get healthy, but his calf injury could hinder him the rest of the season. Taking a shot on a player like Keller would be worth it.

Eugenio Suarez could make any contender better and the Chicago Cubs better pounce quick

The Arizona Diamondbacks are sitting a 50-50 this season, two years removed from playing in the World Series. They have every reason to not sell at the trade deadline and see if they can catch fire to end the year and contend in an already crowded NL wild card race. But if they wanted to be sellers, they could absolutely get a massive haul for Suarez.

It’s no secret he’s one of the most sought after players ahead of the deadline, which is why the Cubs have to be aggressive and quick if they’re serious about adding Suarez. The Diamondbacks could not make him available, but for the right price, could be made available.

The Brewers are right behind the Cubs in the NL Central division race and top seed in the NL, which is why adding Suarez would give them a leg up. Suarez is slashing .257/.328/.601 this season with 35 home runs, the third most in MLB, and 85 RBI. He’s been among the elite power hitters this year.

That’s why he’s a player any contender would love to have and why he could not only be in high demand, but yield a generous return to the Diamondbacks. The Cubs’ current third baseman, Matt Shaw, hasn’t been horrible considering it's his rookie season. But imagine the upgrade Suarez would add.

The Chicago Cubs have to be buyers and bolstering their pitching staff is probably their top priority. But if they have room for multiple moves over the next few weeks, Suarez could be the difference in getting some distance from the Brewers and the rest of the NL.