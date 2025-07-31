3 moves Dodgers can make to one-up the Padres without trading anyone

Never tell A.J. Preller to sit the trade deadline out. Even as the San Diego Padres are marred in an ownership dispute and financial complications, the gutsy GM is living up to his reputation as a go-for-broke, all-out winner.

San Diego dealt Leodalis De Vries, the No. 3 prospect in MLB, to the Athletics as part of an expansive package for RP Mason Miller and SP J.P. Sears. Then he sent SPs Ryan Bergert, San Diego's No. 7 prospect, and Stephen Kolek to the Kansas City Royals for a moderate catching upgrade in Freddy Fermin. Then the Padres sent SP Boston Bateman, their No. 4 prospect, to the Baltimore Orioles as part of an expansive package to acquire 1B Ryan O'Hearn and OF Ramón Laureano.

The Padres are going for it. Are they risking way too much? Almost definitely, but this team is better in the short term and a World Series will negate all such concerns. So what about the team that's in their sights, the Los Angeles Dodgers? It has been a quiet deadline so far for GM Brandon Gomes and company, but L.A. could take the next step without a big swing.

Here are a few potential moves.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Dodgers can call up RHP José Rodríguez

Los Angeles tends to draw headlines for their sky-high expenses in free agency, but the Dodgers also happen to house one of MLB's top farm systems. There are several Triple-A arms inching closer to MLB readiness, which the Dodgers can absolutely take advantage of after the deadline.

José Rodríguez, the No. 28 prospect in L.A., fits the bill. The 24-year-old righty has a signature changeup that frequently leaves hitters swinging at air. He can pump fastballs though the zone in the mid-90s and he's developing a workable slider and curveball. While Rodríguez might be a year or two away from regular starts for the Dodgers, he could help them in the short-term as a bullpen weapon, leaning on his best pitches and maxing out the velocity on that fastball.

The Dodgers' bullpen is in shambles after the recent injury to Tanner Scott. The rotation depth remains precarious, too. Rodríguez can give L.A. length and flexibility out of the pen with MLB-ready material.

Dodgers can also call up RHP Edgardo Henriquez

Edgardo Henriguez, 23, is the No. 15 prospect in the Dodgers system. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2022, but he returned with a vengeance in recent years to rebuild his stock and show the Dodgers flashes of potential stardom.

A high strikeout rate, combined with a middling walk rate, probably means Henriquez sticks as a reliever in the big leagues. That is perfect for the Dodgers. His fastball sits in the mid-to-high 90s, topping out at 102 a year ago. His best pitch is a cutter in the low-90s, while he also has a couple decent off-speed offerings to build upon.

If the Dodgers still find themselves starved for bullpen help after the deadline, Henriquez is probably worth a call-up. It's still early in his developmental arc and it's hard to rely on inexperienced 23-year-olds in October, but Henriquez has MLB stuff and the Dodgers offer a tremendous support system, both in terms of coaches and veterans in the bullpen.

Dodgers can sign OF David Peralta in free agency

David Peralta remains unsigned in late July despite posting a .750 OPS and 115 wRC+ last season with the San Diego Padres. It's not hard to understand why — Peralta is 38 years old and his once-elite defense has fallen off considerably — but he's a viable corner outfield bat for a team with a need for exactly that.

The Michael Conforto experience has gone poorly in L.A., as has the bet on meaningful development from James Outman or Esteury Ruiz. Peralta's defensive question marks are not insignificant, but there's a good chance he can be an everyday hitter for the Dodgers. He spent time with Los Angeles in 2023, underperforming with a .675 OPS in 394 at-bats, but his subsequent bounce-back in San Diego is reason to believe Peralta is worth a phone call. It would even sweeter to topple the Padres with a recent Padre.

Other former Dodgers, like J.D. Martinez, pepper a scant midseason free agent market, but Peralta feels like by far the best available bat just floating in the marketplace. That he can still spend time in the outfield, unlike Martinez, makes him a no-brainer if the Dodgers can't find better solutions on the trade front.