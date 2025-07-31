3 outfield pivots the Mets need to pounce on with Luis Robert off the table

The New York Mets put Chicago White Sox centerfielder Luis Robert Jr. in their sights in an effort to upgrade the lineup. Robert can defend his position exceptionally well and he's a tank against left-handed pitching. Unfortunately, in a truly baffling twist, the White Sox appear content to keep Robert past the deadline and pick up a $20 million club option for 2026.

Other teams view Robert as a rental, whereas the Sox plan to keep him through at least next season after a strong July. That has led to a disconnect in trade negotiations, with Chicago asking for a lot more than teams are willing to give up.

Although the White Sox have spoken with a number of teams about Luis Robert Jr., sources say it's more likely he stays with Chicago through the Trade Deadline. The White Sox would likely pick up his $20M option for 2026 and hope for more of what they've seen over the past month. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 31, 2025

New York has been hard at work improving the bullpen, but one more elite outfield bat could put the Mets into a higher gear. Here are a few target for GM David Stearns to turn his focus toward.

3. Adolis García, Texas Rangers

Adolis García was integral to the Texas Rangers' 2023 World Series run, producing several heroic moments in October. His production has since been on a downward spiral, but he's still at 15 home runs and 10 stolen bases on the season. He's not really the everyday centerfielder New York is after, but García is a tremendous glove in right field and the Mets can always move a few pieces around.

The hope is that García, whose expected batting average (.244) and expected slugging (.460) far outstrip his actual numbers, can stumble into some better luck in a new situation. He brings leadership qualities and experience to a Mets team hoping to go the distance. It takes a certain type of player to thrive in New York in the playoffs. García fits the bill.

It helps that he is also under contract through next season, giving the Mets extra team control at what is sure to be an affordable arbitration rate.

2. Cedric Mullins, Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore Orioles vet Cedric Mullins has been a solid, run of the mill centerfielder for a good chunk of his career at this point. He's only a rental, but he offers another compelling blend of power, speed and defense at a premium position. Mullins is batting .229 with a .738 OPS and 104 wRC+ on the campaign. He has 15 home runs and 14 stolen bases.

The diminuitive centerfielder probably does not address New York's desire for another potential star, whereas Robert was viewed as a potential breakout candidate once he leaves the baseball purgatory on the South Side of Chicago. If the Mets want a dependable, proven asset in lieu of Robert, however, Mullins fits the bill. He checks a lot of important boxes and has remained remarkably consistent across eight seasons in Baltimore.

Since he's a true rental and the O's are nowhere close to contention, the Mets can probably nab Mullins for a bargain price. New York also has the financial wherewithal to re-sign him as a free agent if things go well. This feels like a reasonable low-stakes gamble.

1. Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians

He's not a centerfielder by trade, but Cleveland Guardians All-Star Steven Kwan covers plenty of ground on defense and his arm is a proper canon. He is easily the best outfielder — and probably the best player — expected to be dealt at the trade deadline.

This is a long shot for the Mets after giving up so much prospect capital for bullpen upgrades, but this roster is built to go all-in. Kwan is a controllable back-to-back All-Star in the prime of his career at 27 years old. If the Mets can get him in the door, it's a huge victory and it meaningfully improves their outlook in a competitive NL landscape.

Kwan won't hit for a ton of power, but he's an instant leadoff hitter for New York, supplying elite bat-to-ball skills and excellent instincts as a base-runner. He's batting .286 with a .758 OPS and 113 wRC+, including 11 stolen bases and nine home runs. The broader MLB community may be slightly overvaluing Kwan relative to others on the market, but his airtight approach and five-tool repertoire would make him an absolute difference-maker in New York.