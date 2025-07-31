White Sox' baffling Luis Robert decision reminds us why they're stuck in the cellar

The Chicago White Sox are stuck in baseball purgatory, rebuilding through the farm system after suffering one of the worst seasons in MLB history. This year hasn't been much better, but they can take solace in some of the prospects they've acquired for elite-level talent – such as Garrett Crochet and others – performing well so far. The next piece of the puzzle should be dealing Luis Robert Jr., who has been on the trade block for much of the last year, if not longer. Yet, the White Sox may have other ideas.

Chicago's asking price for Robert Jr. is reportedly an MLB player and several prospects. That's a big ask given Robert Jr. hasn't looked like an All-Star caliber player for the better part of two years. While contenders see potential in Robert Jr., teams rarely give up that much money for a player hitting around the Mendoza line.

White Sox plan for Luis Robert Jr. is a bad one

Whether it be injuries or inconsistent play at the plate, good general managers have little reason to mortgage their future for a player like Robert. The White Sox and Chris Getz don't seem to understand this, which is why they haven't traded him just yet and reportedly do not plan to.

Per Mark Feinsand, rival teams do not view Robert Jr.'s contract – which is much of the reason the White Sox asking price is so high for a below-average player – is a net positive. Robert Jr. has two years remaining on his deal, both of which are club options. However, at $20 million per year through 2027, there's a chance Robert Jr. could be nothing more than a rental. If Robert Jr. were performing up to his potential, the White Sox would have the right to request such players. But that is not the case these days.

Why Luis Robert Jr. trade talks fell apart

The New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres appeared the most likely suitors for Robert Jr. heading into Thursday. The Phillies dropped out when they acquired Harrison Bader, while the Padres used up most of their prospect capital in a deal with the Athletics for Mason Miller and JP Sears. That left the Mets with all the leverage and every reason not to meet the White Sox asking price.

Chicago is in no rush to trade Robert Jr., banking instead that he will rebound one of these years along with his trade value. The last two seasons, Robert Jr. has finished with an OPS under .700. He is headed in the wrong direction, and many teams are rightly concerned about his worth ethic and mechanics. This is not a problem that will fix itself.