Grading every deal at the MLB trade deadline and live updates

The countdown is officially on, and a shot at the World Series could hang in the balance. The MLB trade deadline is fast approaching, and already the deals have started to fly, with the Cincinnati Reds' shocking move for Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes just the latest bit of news that's shaken up the baseball world. And with big names like Steven Kwan, Eugenio Suarez, Jhoan Duran and more getting tossed around, the fireworks are only getting started.

Which stars will wind up where? Which buyers will cement their title hopes, and which sellers will get a jumpstart on the future? There's a lot to be decided before 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, and a lot to keep track of. That's why we're here to help, with live updates and trade grades from all the deals ahead of this year's deadline.

July 30: Reds acquire 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes from Pirates for SS Sammy Stafura and RP Taylor Rogers

Well this one came well and truly out of nowhere. The Reds were in on various position players as they look to upgrade their so-so offense, but Hayes brings a spectacular glove with real questions at the plate. It'll be fascinating to see how this affects guys like Noelvi Marte moving forward, and whether Hayes can hit enough to help Cincy make up ground in the Wild Card chase. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, gets off a lengthy contract and acquires a real prospect in the process in Single-A speedster Stafura.

Reds grade: C

Pirates grade: B

July 30: Angels acquire RHP Luis Garcia, LHP Andrew Chafin from Nationals for 1B Sam Brown, LHP Jake Eder

With a 53-55 record, a -63 run differential and a league-worst farm system, you might have assumed that the Angels would be sellers at this deadline. But this team has always marched to the beat of its own drum, and instead they've ... added two uninspiring relievers from one of the worst bullpens in the league. Okay then. L.A. probably won this trade on pure value terms, but overall it's hard to make much sense of it.

Angels grade: D

Nationals grade: C

July 30: Braves acquire RHP Tyler Kinley from Rockies for RHP Austin Smith

The Braves are likely set to sell key pieces like Marcell Ozuna and Raisel Iglesias, but the goal remains to try and contend in 2026, and that's going to require a bullpen overhaul after this year's disaster. That began on Wednesday with Kinley, whose profile looks a whole lot better away from Coors Field and comes with a team option for next year that Atlanta will surely pick up.

Braves trade grade: B-

Rockies trade grade: C

July 30: Yankees acquire OF Austin Slater from White Sox for RHP Gage Ziehl

It's not the splash Yankees fans were hoping for, but New York did need a righty outfield bat to platoon with either Jasson Dominguez or Trent Grisham. Slater can do just that, and brings serious pinch-hitting chops as well. That'll play even when Aaron Judge eventually returns from the IL, and completes a bench transformation that began with the Amed Rosario deal over the weekend.

Yankees grade: B+

White Sox grade: B+

July 29: Rays acquire C Nick Fortes from Marlins for OF Matthew Etzel

Just hours after flipping previous starter Danny Jansen to the Brewers, Tampa Bay backfilled him by poaching Fortes from their in-state rival. He's not much with the bat, but he's an excellent defender behind the plate who comes with three more years of team control. The Rays remain one step ahead of their payroll at all times.

Rays grade: B+

Marlins grade: C+

July 29: Blue Jays acquire RHP Seranthony Dominguez from Orioles for RHP Juaron Watts-Brown

Toronto responded to its bullpen getting torched in Baltimore by poaching one of the O's best relievers for themselves. But while Dominguez is no doubt an improvement over the likes of the recently DFA'd Chad Green, he's not exactly a late-inning stopper, and the Jays did give up a top-10 prospect in Watts-Brown. If Toronto fails to hang on in the AL East, that could come back to bite them.

Blue Jays grade: B-

Orioles grade: B+

July 28: Braves acquire RHP Carlos Carrasco from Yankees for cash considerations

With their entire non-Spencer Strider rotation currently on the IL, Atlanta just needed live arms to help them play out the string down the stretch. Carrasco fits that bill as a well-traveled veteran who looked competent at times in New York this year before things went pear-shaped.

Braves grade: C

Yankees grade: B

July 28: Brewers acquire C Danny Jansen from Rays for INF Jadher Areinamo

Milwaukee was running starter William Contreras into the ground because it didn't trust incumbent backup Eric Haase, so it went out and got Jansen from the Rays. That makes a decent amount of sense, even if Jansen isn't so hot with the glove and hasn't quite hit up to his potential so far this season.

Brewers grade: B-

Rays grade: B-

July 28: Tigers acquire RHPs Chris Paddack, Randy Dobnak from Twins for C/1B Enrique Jimenez

The Tigers' need for a fifth starter got even more acute when young righty Reese Olson was lost for the rest of the regular season (at least) with a shoulder strain. And you can understand why they'd take the risk on Paddack, given his ability to throw strikes in a pitcher's park and the previous upside he's shown in his career. Still, it's hard to feel like this moves the needle as much as Detroit needs it to, and while Jimenez was blocked by the Tigers' catching depth, he's a not-insignificant prospect.

Tigers grade: C

Twins grade: B

July 27: Braves acquire RHP Erick Fedde from Cardinals for player to be named later or cash considerations

Speaking of the Braves needing live arms! You know you're desperate when you're actively in the market for Fedde, a player the Cardinals were almost literally begging teams to take off their hands. Still, he can eat innings while sparing the rest of Atlanta's system, and that's about all this team can ask for amid a lost 2025.

Braves grade: D

Cardinals grade: C

July 26: Royals acquire OF Randal Grichuk from D-backs for RHP Andrew Hoffmann

The Royals are too far back in the Wild Card chase and the AL Central to buy with any real aggression, but they also don't want to take too big a step back ahead of what they hope will be a competitive 2026 season. So they're decided to split the difference, locking up Seth Lugo to a contract extension rather than trading him and adding Grichuk in an effort to punch up their punchless outfield. I would've preferred Kansas City add assets and retool a bit, but I get the idea.

Royals grade: C+

Dbacks grade: B-

July 26: Yankees acquire UTIL Amed Rosario from Nationals for RHP Clayton Beeter and OF Browm Martinez

The Yankees addressed their black hole at third base with the Ryan McMahon pickup, but McMahon's struggles against left-handed pitching and the team's lack of any infield depth behind him meant that Brian Cashman's job wasn't finished. Rosario checks both of those boxes as a lefty-killer who can play all around the diamond, including the outfield.

Yankees grade: B

Nationals: B

July 25: Mets acquire LHP Gregory Soto from Orioles for RHP Wellington Aracena and RHP Cameron Foster

The Mets made the likely wise decision to jump what figures to be a white-hot relief market, snagging the lefty Soto from Baltimore to give themselves some much-needed depth in what had become a beleaguered bullpen.

Mets grade: A-

Orioles grade: B

July 25: Mariners acquire 1B Josh Naylor from Diamondbacks for LHP Brandyn Garcia and RHP Ashton Izzi

The Mariners came into this deadline season trying to load up as much offense as they could get to support their excellent pitching staff, and snagging Naylor is a pretty great start. He's a rental, but he's an impact one, someone who can slide right into the heart of this order and anchor things behind Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena. The fact that Seattle did so while keeping enough powder dry to make a run at old friend Eugenio Suarez is just an added bonus.

Mariners trade grade: B+

Diamondbacks trade grade: C+

July 25: Yankees acquire 3B Ryan McMahon from Rockies for LHP Griffin Herring and RHP Josh Grosz

It wasn't the third baseman Yankees fans had dreamed of, but that might be for the best if Eugenio Suarez's price gets as high as has been reported. Plus, McMahon does check a fair amount of boxes, especially given his excellent defense at the hot corner. His plus raw power should play well at Yankee Stadium, and all he has to do is be average with the bat to be a monumental upgrade on Oswald Peraza. Brian Cashman better pour those savings into acquiring multiple impact arms, though.

Yankees grade: C

Rockies grade: A