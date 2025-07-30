MLB trade grades: Braves latest surprise addition could be Pierce Johnson 2.0

The Atlanta Braves have rather surprisingly been one of the more active teams at the 2025 MLB trade deadline so far. Alex Anthopoulos knows his team is not playoff-bound, but they still have plenty of talent on the roster for 2026 and beyond. AA hopes to make affordable additions now that can pay off in the short and long term. On Wednesday, the Braves added right-handed pitcher Tyler Kinley, previously of the Colorado Rockies, for a prospect.

Kinley isn't anything special right now, but this wouldn't be the first time the Braves fleeced Colorado. Just a few deadlines ago, Atlanta traded for then-Rockies relief pitcher Pierce Johnson. That worked out just fine for the Braves, as Johnson remains a key member of their bullpen.

MLB trade grades: Who won the Braves-Rockies deal for Tyler Kinley?

Kinley hasn't been productive for quite some time. This season alone, the right-handed pitcher has an ERA of 5.66. He had an ERA over six the previous two seasons, and was anything but reliable out of the Rockies bullpen.

The Rockies will receive Braves Double-A right-handed pitcher Austin Smith in return. Smith was an 18th-round pick in 2021 and is in his mid-20's. Essentially, the Rockies are taking a prospect flyer on Smith, much like the Braves are taking a chance on Kinley.

Now, some of that can be blamed on the Coors Field effect – but not all of it. Kinley will have to improve, and fast, if the Braves are to keep him around long term. Kinley's best major-league season came in 2019 with the Miami Marlins, when he had a 3.62 ERA in 53 appearance. The Braves and Marlins play in the same division, hence the familiarity between the two parties.

Kinley's OPS against goes down by roughly 200 points when he pitches away from Coors Field, which is notable. He also has a club option for next season on an affordable deal, so if he pitches well for the Braves, there is a good chance they'll keep him around as a bullpen upgrade.

Braves trade grade: B-

Rockies trade grade: C