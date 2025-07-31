MLB trade grade: Astros land Carlos Correa backup plan from Orioles

The Houston Astros had their sights set on Carlos Correa ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Even Nolan Arenado and Eugenio Suarez were names that circulated. The Astros didn’t land any of them and settled on Baltimore Orioles third baseman, Ramon Urias, in a move ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Houston’s just 1.5 games back from the top spot in the American League. Adding Urias will be clutch for them.

Houston had plans on reuniting with Correa, but talks never materialized outside of rumors, according to the Twins infielder. As a result, the Astros had to look elsewhere for help at the hot corner, so they turned to Urias. This season, Urias is slashing .248/.300/.388 in a down year by his standards. It’s a career-low slashline for him. He also has eight home runs and 34 RBI.

Astros trade grade: C+

Orioles trade grade: C

Houston Astros whiff on Carlos Correa could open bigger plans amid push for top seed in American League

The Astros aren’t done making moves with them rumored to be considering a move for Dylan Cease. If their plan is to add a high-end arm to their rotation, then going after Urias isn’t such a bad move after all. While he’s not superior, he fills an immediate need. At the same time, it allows the Astros to be flexible over the next 18 hours.

Houston somehow is always in the middle of postseason runs, so whatever corresponding moves they make between now and Thursday’s deadline will undoubtedly help them, even in the slightest. That’s why getting Urias was a good move. But still leaving the availability to be active is important too.

There’s always a lot of talk about the top names that the contenders will go after. While the Astros have considered going after the heavy hitters like Suarez, they took an alternative route that will allow them to stay competitive while also getting better.

This move was just that. If they end up making another big splash before the end of the deadline, it might be the difference in continuing their postseason dominance over coming up short. Adding Urias is just part of the move. The Astros aren’t done and the rest of MLB needs to keep a close eye.