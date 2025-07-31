MLB trade grade: Tigers gear up for World Series push with Braves reliever

The Detroit Tigers turned to the selling Atlanta Braves to get Tarik Skubal bullpen help ahead of the postseason. The Tigers have been atop the American League for practically the entire season. While they’ve skated by, they added reliever Rafael Montero to reinforce their bullpen amid another postseason run.

While it was good to add to the bullpen, did the Tigers reach for Montero? Some fans seem to think so. Either way, the Tigers did make a much-needed move and it only cost them minor league infielder Jim Jarvis. This was a win for the Tigers. Montero’s postseason and World Series experience will certainly help this Tigers team as they could be the AL’s representative in the Fall Classic.

Tigers trade grade: A-

Braves trade grade: B-

Atlanta Braves offload Rafael Montero in fire sell as Tigers get upgrade to bullpen

The Tigers get an A- for this deal because they get a pitcher with postseason experience, which will be an asset to this team come October. Montero isn’t going to give you a lot of innings in the postseason, but he can be productive when he’s on the bump. In 15 postseason games, he’s pitched 14 ⅓ innings and recorded 18 strikeouts. He has a career 2.51 in the postseason.

Could Detroit have found a better arm for the postseason? Sure, but they get a decent arm that will help them this fall and take some pressure off Skubal. Last year, this team was Skubal and a bunch of relievers. This year, Skubal has Jack Flaherty back and Casey Mize has been well too. Now he’s got reinforcements and experience in the bullpen.

This move may not instantly make the Tigers World Series bound. But it does mean they are doing everything they can to make sure they don’t regress. They may have some issues offensively, but if they don’t get that addressed at the deadline, they should still be fine.

Getting pitching help will always go a long way. Montero is a pitcher that makes sense and could end up being what helps them contend in the American League.