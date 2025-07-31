MLB trade grade: Cubs risk buyers remorse on veteran pitcher

The Chicago Cubs needed pitching help so they turned to Washington Nationals righty Michael Soroka in a deal a day before the MLB trade deadline, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The Cubs have been rumored to get some offensive help at the deadline while also looking at getting some bullpen help. They took care of half of that on Wednesday.

Soroka had been one of the better arms for the Nationals this season, logging over 81 innings pitched with 87 strikeouts, a 1.13 WHIP and a not-as-exciting 4.87 ERA. He’s a player that will instantly help this Cubs pitching staff, which is ailing with Jameson Taillon on the injured list. If Soroka comes to the rescue for the Cubs and helps them remain atop the National League standings, it just might help Jed Hoyer avoid the hot seat.

Cubs trade grade: B-

Nationals trade grade: B+

Chicago Cubs take big risk with offloading prospects for Michael Soroka

The Cubs are going all in on Soroka, which is good and bad. The good thing is they get an arm that can help them out this postseason. The bad thing is they gave up some solid prospects in order to get Soroka. Typically, contenders looking at getting better and sending away decent prospects isn’t bad, but what the Cubs gave up, they might regret it.

Ronny Cruz and Christian Franklin were dealt to the Nationals as part of the deal with the Cubs and for a team that needs some offensive help, it could pan out in the long run. The Nationals probably need to build a more cohesive roster rather than loading up on prospects, but finessing two of the Cubs’ top 15 prospects in their farm system was a good haul for Soroka.

The Chicago Cubs make big move, still have work to do ahead of MLB trade deadline

The Cubs were wise to take care of their bullpen first. The bats can come even during slumps and regular season struggles. But getting an arm from a selling team was a big move and one that could yield some instant results. Though Soroka hasn’t looked his best this season, he was once one of the top arms with the Atlanta Braves.

His best season was in 2019 for Atlanta, which was one of two full seasons he’s played in his career. That year, he posted a 13-4 record with a 2.68 ERA and 1.11 WHIP. He also had 142 strikeouts. All of those stats, including his 13 wins, are all career bests. Chicago will need that version of Soroka if they want to make a postseason run this year.

They put a lot of stock in Soroka so when he does make his appearances in the postseason for the Cubs, he can’t fall apart. They gave up two really good prospects for him to be the savior. Anything less and Hoyer might have buyer’s remorse by the winter.