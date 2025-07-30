5 Cubs trade deadline deals that will let Jed Hoyer earn his contract extension

The MLB trade deadline is a day away and the Chicago Cubs have to make several additions to bolster their roster for the final two months of the regular season that will hopefully lead to a deep run in October. Jed Hoyer has to upgrade the pitching staff, both in the rotation and bullpen, but his job isn't done there because the team is also pursuing the best hitter available on the trade market.

Hoyer is still trying to earn the trust of some in the fan base, but he got plenty reassurance from ownership earlier this week, when he signed an extension to remain the top boss in the Cubs' front office. That doesn't mean all fans think Hoyer deserved to stay, but maybe he'll turn the tide with a busy trade deadline.

Ken Rosenthal just said on FS1 that he expects the Cubs to be the most active team at the trade deadline — Matt Cozzi (@matt_cozzi) July 30, 2025

Hoyer probably won't put all his chips in the middle just yet, but there are several trade targets that fit into his safer way of operating that could pay off big in October.

Getting all five of the following players is probably too much to expect, but a combo of at least three would go a long way into Hoyer getting back into the good graces of his rabid fan base.

Eugenio Suarez, 3B - Arizona Diamondbacks

Rookie Matt Shaw has been great coming out of the All-Star break, recording a hit in 10 of 11 games, including four home runs and three doubles. His resurgence at the plate has been a sight for sore eyes after he finished the first half in a deep slump. However, if the Cubs have the ability to add the best hitter on the market, they can't let the opportunity slip by.

Adding Suarez wouldn't solely be about displacing Shaw from third base. The right-handed hitting slugger can fill in at first base for Michael Busch against left-handed pitching or give Craig Counsell another right-handed bat by shifting Seiya Suzuki to left field and moving Ian Happ to the bench.

The Cubs infield versatility could even allow Shaw to start at second base, moving Nico Hoerner to shortstop if the team wanted to give the hot and cold Dansby Swanson a day off or two. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand named the Cubs as one of the four primary teams still involved in a pursuit of Suarez on Wednesday.

The market for Eugenio Suárez is beginning to shape up with less than 30 hours until the Trade Deadline. Per sources, the Mariners, Cubs, Tigers and Phillies are considered the primary teams in the race for the All-Star third baseman. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 30, 2025

Shane Bieber, SP - Cleveland Guardians

The Cubs are reportedly one of several teams that have Shane Bieber circled at the trade deadline. The 30-year-old starting pitcher is returning from Tommy John surgery and he recently started at Double-A in his latest showcase before the trade deadline.

Bieber has a $16 million player option that includes a $4 million buyout for the 2026 season. The 2020 Cy Young winner has dealt with elbow issues going back to 2023, but the last time he was pitching in the majors Bieber looked better than ever before undergoing Tommy John surgery last April.

Cleveland pitcher Shane Bieber threw in front of multiple scouts in Akron yesterday. Cubs are among teams with interest (@Ken_Rosenthal first report in the Athletic.) Cubs continue to kick tires on bullpen pieces.Eugenio Suarez part of their due diligence. — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) July 30, 2025

The cost shouldn't prohibit the Cubs from adding other arms at the trade deadline and while acquiring Bieber after elbow surgery is risky the reward could be sky-high for Chicago. When healthy, Bieber has been an elite starter, posting a 3.22 ERA in 843 innings in the majors.

Adrian Houser, SP - Chicago White Sox

The Chicago White Sox scratched right-handed starting pitcher Adrian Houser from his scheduled start Wednesday afternoon against the Philadelphia Phillies. Houser's last outing came against the Cubs last Friday, when he shut down one of the best lineups in baseball before giving up a handful of runs once the White Sox were way ahead.

Houser has been impressive in 2025, and the Cubs saw first-hand at Rate Field. The righty recorded his ninth quality start of the season, holding the Cubs to three runs over 6.2 innings. Houser has a 2.10 ERA in 11 starts with the White Sox and has previous success under current Cubs' skipper Craig Counsell.

The Cubs not only need a frontline starter and acquiring a second arm such as Houser should give them some breathing room in the rotation that has been wrecked by injuries this season.

Raisel Iglesias, RP - Atlanta Braves

The Cubs have been in the market for more relief help and they're not shying away from adding a closer despite already having Daniel Palencia in the bullpen. While Palencia has recorded 14 straight save opportunities the Cubs have reportedly shown the willingness to pursue other ninth-inning men, including big names like Jhoan Duran, Emmanual Clase and Pete Fairbanks among others.

Yet, the asking price for Duran could certainly give the often-time conservative Jed Hoyer some pause, while Clase is no longer option because of his sports-betting investigation and the Tampa Bay Rays may not be big sellers, seeing that they're only three games out of a Wild Card spot.

That's where Raisel Iglesias comes into play and although his 4.97 ERA this year will be greeted by loud groans from Cubs fans he's been much better as of late. Since June 8, Iglesias has recorded a 2.55 ERA in 17.1 innings with 21 strikeouts to four walks in 19 appearances. Four of the five runs that he's allowed came in one outing against the New York Yankees on July 19.

Iglesias has more than a decade of MLB experience and has a healthy track record to lean on. He has 236 career saves, including 67 with the Atlanta Braves from 2023-24. The 35-year-old has similar peripherals to his 2024 season, when he had a 1.95 ERA in 66 games.

Danny Coulombe, RP - Minnesota Twins

The Cubs will probably want to add a second reliever at the trade deadline, considering the team has already DFA'd Chris Flexen and is watching veteran Drew Pomeranz and Ryan Pressly regress at an alarming rate.

Danny Coulombe has quietly been one of the best relievers in baseball with the Minnesota Twins this year, but the lefty won't cost nearly as much as the fire-throwing righties the Twins might have to offer.

In 40 games this year Coulombe has a 1.16 ERA across 31 innings of work. The 35-year-old will be a free agent after 2025, so he'll come with a rental price tag, which would be right in Hoyer's wheelhouse. Coulombe has an above average strikeout rate of 25.4% and he still hasn't given up a home run. The left-hander also has an impressive 2.4% barrel rate.