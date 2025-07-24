This Cubs trade package would go a long way toward saving Chicago's bullpen

The Chicago Cubs are taking an aggressive approach at the trade deadline, as they're reportedly interested in acquiring another high-leverage reliever to add to the bullpen on top of at least one addition to the starting rotation. According to the latest report out of Chicago, the Cubs now have their sights set on a pair of relievers from the AL East that would give Craig Counsell another weapon for the bullpen.

Cubs interested in Pete Fairbanks, Seranthony Dominguez

Bruce Levine, who covers the Cubs on Marquee Sports Network and 670 The Score, reported on Thursday that the team is working hard to upgrade the bullpen ahead of the trade deadline. Tampa Bay Rays closer Pete Fairbanks and Baltimore Orioles set-up man Seranthony Dominguez are just a few of the recent names that have been discussed in trade talks.

Cubs working hard on acquiring bullpen pitchers.Orioles Seranthony Dominguez and Tampa’s Pete Fairbanks have been discussed.Tampa still a bit reluctant due to injuries for other pen pitchers. — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) July 24, 2025

Tampa Bay is 7.5 games back of the Toronto Blue Jays for first place in the AL East, but they're only 1.5 games back of a Wild Card spot, entering Thursday with a 53-50 record. They're still in the playoff mix, so it'll be more difficult to pry Fairbanks away. Plus, the closer has a team-friendly $7 million club option for the 2026 season.

As for Dominguez, trade talks between the Cubs and Orioles should be more straight-forward. Baltimore has been out of the race for a while and the 30-year-old reliever is set to become a free agent following the 2025 season.

Although the Cubs currently have Daniel Palencia as their closer, the team could certainly use one more high-leverage arm in the bullpen. Veteran Ryan Pressly hasn't been the shut-down reliever the Cubs thought they would get after acquiring him from the Houston Astros. Plus, Counsell is relying on a handful of relievers who do not have an established track record; it's imperative for the front office to prepare for regression in the final couple months of the season and especially in the postseason, when managers are much more dependent on relief pitching.

While Dominguez would be a solid fit for the Cubs, it's Fairbanks who could really move the needle. His numbers across the board are good, as the righty has posted a 2.84 ERA, 2.99 xERA and 2.93 FIP. Fairbanks is also producing a 48.6 GB% and brings years of closing experience with Tampa Bay.

Building a Cubs trade proposal for Pete Fairbanks

The Cubs could package a pair of top-10 prospects from their system without taking a major hit. Last year the Philadelphia Phillies acquired closer Carlos Estevez from the Los Angeles Angels for George Klassen and Samuel Aldegheri, who would have been ranked No. 7 and No. 12, respectively, in their farm system, according to MLB Pipeline.

So, for Fairbanks the Cubs can package 1B/3B/OF Jonathon Long, right-handed starting pitcher Brandon Birdsell and right-handed reliever Jack Neely. Those three prospects are currently ranked No. 6, No. 9 and No. 16 in Chicago's top-30 list, according to MLB Pipeline.

Long is having an outstanding year at Triple-A, as the 23-year-old is slashing .315/.399/.507 with a 133 wRC+ and 15 home runs in 92 games. Birdsell, 25, was recently activated from the 60-day IL and is back at Triple-A after missing the first half of the season with a shoulder injury. The 2022 fifth-round pick was named the 2024 Minor League Pitcher of the Year in the Cubs' system.

Neely could be an interesting flyer for the Rays as well. The righty flashed great stuff in 2024 at the Minor League level, but struggled in his first stint in the Majors with the Cubs. He definitely has swing and miss stuff, posting a 27.9 K% this year, but he's also had control issues, walking 25 batters in 27.1 innings.

The Cubs and Rays hooked up on a big trade last summer, when Christopher Morel, Hunter Bigge and Ty Johnson were packaged for Isaac Paredes. So we know these front offices can work together, and it might behoove both to do so again.