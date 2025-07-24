3 trades Jed Hoyer must make to save his Chicago Cubs future

The Chicago Cubs are one of the handful of teams that have no choice but to go all in at the trade deadline, which means Jed Hoyer’s job is on the line. The Cubs not only have to make moves to be competitive late into October, but also not fall off after said moves. The trade deadline is often when general managers separate themselves as either elite executives or middle of the pack guys.

How the Cubs’ roster looks on Aug. 1 will determine which side Hoyer is on, and what he did up to July 31 will determine if this Cubs roster is good enough to return to the Fall Classic for the first time since winning it all in 2016.

Here’s some moves the Cubs have to make to not only stay competitive in the NL race, but also prevent a shake up in the front office.

Trading for Eugenio Suárez has to be Chicago Cubs’ top priority at MLB trade deadline

Eugenio Suárez’s name has not only garnered a lot of attention, but buzz around the Arizona Diamondbacks trading him in the next week have ramped up over the last few days. In the midst of all the contenders in line to land Suárez, the Cubs have to find a way to land him. Even if it means swapping third basemen with the Diamondbacks.

Matt Shaw hasn’t been bad by any means, but Suárez is one of the best power hitters in MLB this season. They can’t afford to balk at landing him in a deal, especially if they plan on getting the top spot in the NL and go on a deep playoff run.

Regardless if the Cubs land Suárez or not, it may not determine if Hoyer should lose his job, but adding a solid offensive option for the hot corner could benefit them. Suárez is the top priority, but if they have a fallback plan that could save Hoyer’s job too, if it works out.

Because Suárez is in a contract year, the Diamondbacks may have some incentive to trade him now, especially with his value probably at an all-time high. If the Cubs make Shaw available, it could be their advantage in trade talks.

Land a solid starting pitcher to bolster pitching staff ahead of postseason

Mitch Keller is a name that’s been circulating in Cubs rumors. It would be smart for them to land either Keller or possibly go the reliever route and look at Keller’s teammate, David Bednar. They should probably focus on a starting pitcher though. One thing that separates teams in the postseason is having enough starters that can go deep into the game.

Getting six-plus innings from your starter in the postseason is a premium. This season, Keller is basically averaging six innings, which makes him the perfect player to go after. The Cubs lost Jameson Taillon and with his return uncertain, they have to look to get some help.

They may not necessarily need Keller or be able to get him if Suárez lands in Chicago first, but if there’s a way they land both, it would certainly put Hoyer in the upper echelon of MLB executives this season.

The Milwaukee Brewers and the Cubs are neck-and-neck for the NL Central division and the top seed in the National League. Landing Keller would not only help them separate from the Brewers, but it will also set them up for a strong pitching staff ahead of the postseason.

Joe Ryan, Dylan Cease should be backup plans to add to starting rotation

While Keller would probably be ideal for the Cubbies to land over the next week, if that doesn’t work, Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins and Dylan Cease of the San Diego Padres need to be backup plans. They probably don’t need to land both, but should be keeping their options open.

Their starting pitchers haven’t really taken a massive hit aside from Taillon, so they don’t have to bring in multiple. If nothing more, maybe a starter and reliever or starter and closer. But Keller, Cease and Ryan have to be their priorities.

Cease’s name has floated around a lot lately. His arrival to the Padres by way of the Chicago White Sox hasn’t been that great. He just hasn’t played well, with his ERA jumping up to 4.58 this year. He also has been terrible in the postseason.

Over three seasons reaching the postseason, Cease has a 16.20 and a 14.40 in 2021 and 2024, respectively. It’s no surprise the Padres are looking to shop him. He probably shouldn’t be the Cubs first choice over Ryan, but they need help either way.

Jed Hoyer has a lot of pressure to succeed at the trade deadline. Not only are the Cubs in position to be the top season in the postseason and win the NL Central division, but could go on a deep playoff run. These moves don’t ensure it will happen, but it will give them the best chance to win in the fall.