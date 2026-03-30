3 ways ABS makes MLB that much more entertaining

The automated ball-strike system has been a treat for baseball fans. It’s given them what they’ve always wanted: the right call. But it also brings a level of excitement to the game fans never thought they needed. Baseball is fun again, all because we get to poke fun at umpires and get the right call. Regardless of how you feel about the introduction of the new system, you have to admit it was a great addition and add some excitement.

Here’s what else makes ABS the addition we didn’t know we needed.

Fans finally get to know who the worst umpires are

The best part of the ABS system in MLB is that it holds umpires accountable. Eugenio Suarez used a pitch challenge twice in Saturday’s 5-3 win over the Boston Red Sox. It was two of the six times he was wrong on Saturday, highlighting why it’s important for the ABS system to exist. It’s the umpire's job to get the call right. The ABS system makes sure they do. This new system now forces umpires to face the fact that they’re not always right.

ABS Challenge Overturn Rate So Far (35 games):

69% ← the 10 oldest umpires

39% ← the 10 youngest umpires https://t.co/AyNsSMtN1E — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) March 29, 2026

Fans finally get to see which umpires are the worst behind the plate. It also gives players an added advantage of knowing which umpires are going to have a strike zone all over the place so they know when to strategically use their challenges. The biggest negative is that it does slow the game down, especially with repeated challenges. That said, it is without a doubt a way for fans to finally feel vindicated about missed calls at the plate.

The atmosphere on successful pitch challenges is worth every penny

Baseball doesn’t have a replay need like football or basketball, which misses a key part of how the atmosphere can play a role in the game. Well now with the pitch challenges, there are way more replays and way more chances to get the crowd back involved in the game. Now when the batter taps his helmet, signaling they’re challenging the pitch, the crowd goes wild. And if the umpire is wrong, they get even louder.

The Reds were at the center of one of the more popular crowd pops after miscalls from the umpire, C.B. Bucknor. The crowd got louder between the two challenges Suarez had in Saturday’s game and you could feel the excitement. Baseball typically doesn’t have a lot of scoring so giving fans something to cheer about is always a good thing. The pitch challenges have given baseball fans another reason to jeer at the home plate umpires.

Absolutely electric lmao CB Buckner noticeably annoyed when he tapped the 2nd time only to be wrong again and listen to 40,000 people cheer for his incompetence 😂 pic.twitter.com/F7zY93G7fz — Shelfy (@RealShelfy) March 28, 2026

Managers getting ejected is the plot twist we didn’t know we needed

Derek Shelton was each ejected after arguing with an umpire following a Baltimore Orioles challenge. Ryan Helsley was on the mound and he challenged a ball four call in the top of the ninth. When the call was overturned to a strikeout, Shelton lost it. Who would have thought the new ABS system would have this much excitement that it leads to managers getting ejected. I don’t think this will be a norm by any means, but I do think it will certainly be interesting to see how many managers get ejected from a game.

WE HAVE OUR FIRST EVER ABS RAGE BAIT EJECTION😭 pic.twitter.com/ikhuRHOGlp — tru (@trumanation_) March 29, 2026

It’s understandable because the managers just want the umpire to get the call right and when they don’t, especially in close game situations, heightened emotions take over. Shelton might be the first, but he won’t be the last. Players are already test umpires and now managers will be more confrontational as well.