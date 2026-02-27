4 Blue Jays players who should be traded before Opening Day

The Toronto Blue Jays have a roster capable of winning their second straight AL pennant, but by trading from their depth at a couple of positions, they can get even scarier if those deals address some of the few weaknesses this team still has.

With that in mind, here are some players the Jays should look to trade by Opening Day, making an already stout roster just that much better.

OF Nathan Lukes

It isn't often that you'd see a team consider trading its No. 2 hitter from a World Series run, but what role does Nathan Lukes play on the 2026 Blue Jays? That's very unclear as of now. Look at all of the depth options the Jays have.

Blue Jays Outfielder Handedness Jesus Sanchez Left Daulton Varsho Left Addison Barger Left Nathan Lukes Left George Springer Right Davis Schneider Right Myles Straw Right

This list doesn't even include Kazuma Okamoto, who could play left field if needed. Not only do the Jays have a ton of options, but they have several left-handed options in particular in the outfield. Who, among those left-handed hitters, is Lukes supposed to be starting over? The only arguable one is Sanchez, but odds are Toronto wouldn't have traded for the $6.8 million man if they weren't planning on playing him most days.

Lukes is the fourth-best lefty-hitting outfielder on the roster, so what's his role? He isn't a good enough hitter to pinch-hit for many people in their projected lineup. He isn't fast enough to pinch run. The outfielders above are almost all good defensively, so he isn't needed as a defensive replacement. He isn't going to platoon with anybody. His lack of a defined role could result in him getting sent down to Triple-A for Opening Day.

Instead of that, why not trade him for a reliever or more infield depth? Lukes is too good a player to be in Triple-A, but is a poor fit on this Jays team in particular. Trading him, when they have a ton of depth without him, is their best play.

LHP Eric Lauer

Eric Lauer is a perfect swingman for the Jays to have. He posted a 3.18 ERA in 28 appearances (15 starts) last season, shining in whatever role John Schneider asked of him. The reason why he should be traded, though, is that he does not want to be a swingman.

“Being able to lock in mentally and physically as a starter,” Lauer said Saturday, “is what’s best for me.”

Lauer wants to start, but how likely is that to occur on this Jays team? Toronto signed Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce over the winter. The Jays also just re-signed Max Scherzer, and he's certainly not coming out of the bullpen. Trey Yesavage is ready for his first full season. Jose Berrios' contract and rough underlying numbers make him a tough player to trade, and if he's still with the Jays, he'll be a starter.

Lauer is not likely to open the season in the team's rotation, and once Scherzer and Shane Bieber are healthy and ready to go, he faces even longer odds to start. Injuries can occur, and I'm sure Lauer will make some starts over the course of 162 games, but he wants a consistent starting role. Sure, you can't always get what you want, but should the Jays really want to keep a potentially disgruntled pitcher around? Not only is he dissatisfied with his current role, but Lauer also recently lost his arbitration case against Toronto.

Trading him for a different depth option or to fill another need could be best for all involved.

RHP Spencer Miles

It's really hard for a Rule-5 draft pick to make any team, particularly one with World Series aspirations like the Blue Jays. The lack of flexibility that comes from being a Rule-5 pick (the player must remain on the MLB active roster or Injured List all season or be offered back to his original team) makes it hard to keep that player around. And the road gets even harder for a Rule-5 pick who hasn't pitched above Single-A.

Given the unlikelihood that Miles is able to make the team, why not see what you can get for him on the trade market? While sure, he lacks experience, Miles has outstanding stuff. It's evident why the Jays were willing to select him this winter.

Spencer Miles dispatches Trevor Story with a nasty hook pic.twitter.com/5uz4dHo0rn — Damon (@Damon98_) February 22, 2026

Perhaps there's another team out there that likes his stuff enough to give him a chance. The Jays wouldn't get much in return, but trading him is better than releasing him.

INF Leo Jimenez

The Blue Jays have a ton of outfield depth but lack much in terms of middle infield depth, giving Leo Jimenez a path to making their Opening Day roster. Should this really be the case, though? Jimenez went 2-for-29 in limited big-league action last season, has hit .207 with a .635 OPS in 208 career MLB at-bats and his Minor League numbers don't exactly jump off the page either.

If the Jays decide Jimenez isn't good enough to make their Opening Day roster, trading him should be the priority, as he's out of options. Rather than risk losing him on waivers for nothing, why not see if you can get anything for him, even if it;'s just cash considerations?

Jimenez might make the team given the lack of middle infield depth, but the Jays should probably look for an upgrade, making him very expendable.