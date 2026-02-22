4 Braves players whose roster chances are doomed before Spring Training even begins

The Atlanta Braves had a strong offseason, bolstering their bullpen and their bench, two of their biggest weaknesses from the 2025 season. It feels like the positive momentum gained from the offseason has been sapped this spring, though, with both Spencer Schwellenbach and Hurston Waldrep dealing with elbow injuries that are expected to sideline them for much of the first half of the regular season, at the very least.

Those injuries create an opportunity for pitchers who otherwise wouldn't have had a chance to make the team to be with Atlanta on Opening Day, but even with those injuries in mind, it's hard to envision any of these four players cracking the roster even if they have strong showings in spring training.

RHP Carlos Carrasco

With the starting pitching injuries the Braves have right now, it might seem foolish to rule Carlos Carrasco out of any chance of making the team out of spring training, but it really is hard to see his path to the bigs mainly because of how much he's struggled at that level in recent years.

Carrasco had a 7.09 ERA in 11 appearances (nine starts) last season. He did pitch in three games for the Braves, but allowed 15 earned runs in 13.2 innings of work (9.88 ERA), struggling so mightily to the point where the pitching-needy Braves DFA'd and released him.

The Braves re-signed him on a minor league deal in spite of those struggles, but even with their rotation injuries, the likes of Bryce Elder, Martin Perez, Jose Suarez and even Didier Fuentes should be ahead of him on their depth chart.

OF Ben Gamel

Houston Astros outfielder Ben Gamel (12) leads off from first in the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.

Ben Gamel has played for eight MLB teams in parts of nine seasons, so it's not as if he isn't a deserving big league player. With that being said, all 52 games Gamel appeared in last season came in the minor leagues, and the Braves have a lot of outfield depth. Each of these outfielders is expected to make the team.

Player Position Jurickson Profar LF Mike Yastrzemski LF/CF/RF Michael Harris II CF Ronald Acuña Jr. RF Eli White LF/CF/RF

Who is Gamel supposed to make the team over? If the answer is none (as it should be), why would the Braves carry a sixth outfielder? When would Gamel see the field? Gamel is probably the best outfielder non-roster invitee with the Braves this spring, but Atlanta's outfield depth makes it impossible for him to make the team without probably more than one injury.

RHP Jhancarlos Lara

Jhancarlos Lara has been an intriguing prospect in the Braves' system for a while, but he's never made it to the majors. If he makes it to the bigs this season, it'd be shocking to see that happen on Opening Day, mostly because of his minor league track record.

There's no disputing that Lara has good stuff. The right-hander struck out a whopping 104 batters in 68.2 innings of work in 2025, split between Double-A and Triple-A and has struck out 12.0 batters per nine in his minor league career. His issue, though, is command, or lack thereof. Lara walked 65 batters in those 68.2 innings in 2025 (8.5 BB/9), and he's walked 6.6 batters per nine in his minor league career.

Even if Lara shows improved command in a small sample this spring, he's going to have to prove he can throw strikes more consistently to earn a shot on a Braves team trying to win now. With that being said, if he can improve his command, he can prove to be a strong weapon in relief.

1B Dominic Smith

San Francisco Giants first baseman Dominic Smith (7) runs to third base in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

Dominic Smith recently signed a minor league deal with the Braves, adding solid first base depth to the position. The former New York Mets top prospect is coming off a strong season with the San Francisco Giants in 2025, so it's a bit disappointing that he couldn't get into a better situation. His odds of making the Braves feel incredibly slim, because not only is Matt Olson one of the best first basemen in the game, but he's incredibly durable, too.

Year Games Played 2025 162 2024 162 2023 162 2022 162 2021 156

Olson has not missed a game since being traded to the Braves in the 2021 offseason. Odds are, he won't be missing Opening Day. Sure, Smith could theoretically make the team as the DH, but that's expected to be Jurickson Profar's spot to begin the year. He could be a bench bat, but who in their lineup is he going to pinch-hit for? I suppose he can pinch hit for Mauricio Dubon once in a while, but the Braves are probably better off giving that roster spot to someone who'd play more.

Smith might be deserving, especially if he has a good spring, but his opportunity for playing time in Atlanta is just nonexistent with Olson being such a staple at first base.